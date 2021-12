LadBaby has made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musician to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) have scored this year’s top chart spot with the novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John The song is a sausage roll-themed charity rework of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own new festive single Merry Christmas, in aid of The Trussell Trust food banks.The milestone means LadBaby surpasses music titans The...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO