Directions: Choose A or B in response to each question. If not A or B, please explain as honestly as possible.1) Let’s get started. Do you even want to return home for the holidays?a) Of course – I couldn’t imagine not seeing family for the holidays!b) Absolutely not.Other: Well, maybe, I mean, it just depends on Mom’s mood and whether she notices that I’ve gained weight (she always notices these things) and how much cable TV Dad’s been watching and whether my brother (who still lives at home) has been...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO