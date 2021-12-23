ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Lexi Ellis ranks 13,397th in Girls’ 18 singles bracket in week ending Dec. 11

By Chambana Sun
chambanasun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville tennis player Lexi Ellis won 73 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 11. Their 73...

chambanasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
scorebooklive.com

Pre-Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines All-Tournament team

The 31st Holiday Classic high school boys basketball tournament at Torrey Pines has arrived. This year’s tournament, which is presented by SBLive Sports, tips off on Monday morning across four sites in the San Diego Section. The tournament runs through Thursday, Dec. 30 and will feature 62 teams across...
CARLSBAD, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Catholic, Dorman win runaways on Day 1 of 38th Arby's Classic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On the opening day of the 38th Arby’s Classic, Knox Catholic put on a show in a 92-41 drubbing of Twin Springs. Catholic senior and Tennessee basketball signee B.J. Edwards — a Johnson City native — finished with 19 points, but long-range sharpshooter Presley Patterson led the Irish with 24.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Football Championship Week Begins

Welcome to fantasy football championship week! The penultimate game is later than usual and it took jumping through more hoops than usual to get here, so congratulations to the managers who navigated their way through the season to get to this point. If you’re not playing for your league’s title, ...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy