Pompano Beach, FL

FBI Searching for Suspect in Christmas Eve Bank Robbery in Pompano Beach

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is searching for the man caught on camera robbing a bank Friday morning in Pompano Beach. Surveillance cameras...

terry
1d ago

All you can tell is it's a black male. Good luck finding this guy-masks make crimes Easier and do Nothing else. Thanks again FRaudci and Globalists!

IN THIS ARTICLE
