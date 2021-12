More than 3 million people have signed a petition in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos—a truck driver who received a 110-year prison sentence over a deadly highway crash. Aguilera-Mederos was 23 years old when he lost control of his semi-truck while traveling on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado. He told authorities the semi’s brakes went out as he approached a traffic jam due to a separate accident. Aguilera-Mederos claimed he was traveling at just 45 mph when he realized the brakes were failing; however, the truck reportedly reached a speed of 85 mph as he struggled to stay within the lanes.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO