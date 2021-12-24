EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?
CHICAGO (AP) — Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits. Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter, convicted Thursday of manslaughter https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-43e70645189bf61be64fc00534adf388"> for killing Daunte Wright during...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0