ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

edglentoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits. Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter, convicted Thursday of manslaughter https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-death-of-george-floyd-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-43e70645189bf61be64fc00534adf388"> for killing Daunte Wright during...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case

Amanda Knox has said that the Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes trials are giving her “flashbacks” to her 2007 murder trial.Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US.Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can't look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes trial: What you should know as the jury begins deliberations

(CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes' fate is now in the hands of a jury of eight men and four women. The jury is set to deliberate on Monday and is tasked with determining whether the onetime billionaire who claimed to have revolutionized blood testing knowingly misled investors, doctors, and patients about her startup in order to take their money.
LAW
The Independent

US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial

The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said Monday she plans to summon a jury pool of roughly 1,000 people scattered across an expansive area that covers 43 Georgia counties.U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told prosecutors and defense attorneys at a pretrial hearing that she was granting their joint request to cast a wider net for potential jurors.Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. Attorneys had argued in legal filings it could be tough to seat an impartial federal jury...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial concludes first week of deliberations without a verdict

Elizabeth Holmes’ fate in her criminal fraud trial will not be decided before Christmas as the jury failed to reach a verdict in its first week of deliberations. After more than 20 hours of deliberating across three days this week, the jury of eight men and four women concluded their deliberations Thursday, shortly after 3 p.m. local time. The jury is set to resume deliberations on Monday morning.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
AOL Corp

Elizabeth Holmes jury does not reach verdict, will resume deliberating Monday

A third day of jury deliberations ended Thursday with no verdict in a criminal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was once lauded one of Silicon Valley’s most promising entrepreneurs. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Monday in the closely watched trial that began more than three months...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#Ap
Bay News 9

Ghislaine Maxwell trial nears its conclusion

For six years, Cimberly Espinosa served as an executive assistant to Ghislaine Maxwell, working closely alongside her in managing the various estates of Jeffrey Epstein. And on Thursday she was unequivocal: She never saw anything to indicate Maxwell was engaging in inappropriate activity with underage girls. In fact, she had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
edglentoday.com

Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-arrests-ea3f946497f367662842bb08c1b8e242">the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-police-coronavirus-pandemic-minneapolis-d88c7d626eebcdea975dc249309a4fa5">Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Gazette

Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Jurors began weighing the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' on Friday, after the prosecution and defense painted very different pictures of the entrepreneur who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with fraud. In the final hours of a trial that has spanned three...
BUSINESS
KTVU FOX 2

Kim Potter trial: Police testify on Taser, use of force policies

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors called more witnesses Tuesday in the trial of Kim Potter as they continue to try to poke holes in the former Brooklyn Center police officer’s claim that she mistook her gun for her Taser when she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy