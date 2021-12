Around Town for Dec. 24

This week, as we make the big approach to all-things Christmas, we might be flooded with memories of days gone by. The kids who grew up, the parents who passed, reliving the special moments we shared with friends and family around a table or a festive tree. It is sometimes hard to be joyful when there is grief and sadness. So, we hold on tightly to our family members, kiss our kids a bit more (than they like) and happily greet our neighbors, striving to be merry. It helps.

