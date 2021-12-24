... And still champions

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21. Volunteers come together for toy giveaway in Ascension Parish. Updated: 12 hours ago. Heavens Care distributed gifts to underprivileged families in Gonzales as part of...
COLUMBIANA–American Legion Post 290 invites the community to join veterans at the War Memorial in Columbiana Cemetery Dec. 18 to pay respects and honor the 1086 veterans laid to rest in the cemetery. Auxiliary Unit 290 has collected 250 laminated photos of veterans in military dress to be displayed...
This week, we shine light on the nonprofit, Kids in the Spotlight. KITS is a "Script-to-Screen program teaches youth in foster care to write, cast, & star in their own short films; leading to healing, growth, & viable employment."
Charlynda Scales is an Air Force veteran and an entrepreneur. She’s the founder of Mutt’s Sauce, an all-purpose, tomato-based condiment. Every sale of Mutt’s Sauce benefits a charity for veterans but it’s more than just a business model for Scales. It’s a family legacy that began with another Air Force veteran, her grandfather.
The Certified Elite Club was organized in 1976 by a group of ladies in the Union Springs community. The club was given the name of Certified Elites by former Union Springs Mayor, Mr. John McGowan. The club's aims were high, and it grew fast with love, respect, support, and leadership. The club's ultimate desire was to help the needy.
A look at events and activities happening over the next few weeks in the Canby area - coat drive, bingo and more. The Canby Police Department's annual winter coat and sock drive has begun. Donations of new and gently used, clean coats, as well as brand new socks, are being taken at the police department, 1175 N.W. Third Ave. through Dec. 31. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Saturday, December 11, the City of La Feria Parade was in full swing. This year’s theme was the North Pole and when the cold front arrived on that day, made it feel like Christmas. The parade took place down Main Street. Many people came out to watch the parade this year.
The community, says Mary Collard, responded with big generosity this holiday season. Collard is the executive director of CASA, which trains volunteers to advocate for children in the court system. Every December, CASA has a toy drive and “wish tags” for children in foster care. Lew Bros. Les...
ALTON, Texas – On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Alton Police Department in collaboration with the Alton Crimestoppers Organization, and the Alvarez family distributed thousands of toys in various neighborhoods in the Alton Community. Blue Santa was present to help spread holiday cheer and greet the public. The toys...
Recently at Gatesville Primary School, students were surprised and happy to see two of their kindergarten teachers dressed like Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Pictured left is Jackie Saunders and right is Marla Mayberry. Latest Stories.
Town of Mount Olive flags are sold out, but a few license plates remain available for purchase at the town clerk’s office. Residents interested in purchasing a license plate can call Sherry Davis, who plans to order additional flags. A total of 20 flags were ordered and immediately bought during the inaugural Pickles, Pigs & Swigs festival in November.
The American Legion, off KY 229, hosted their annual Christmas party which hosted approximately 20 children to gifts and a dinner on Saturday afternoon. Santa Claus himself came to greet the children and pose for pictures, while members of the Legion and the Women's Auxillary served a meal with drinks and desserts for the party.
The Citrus Springs Civic Association held their annual parade Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, themed “A Country Christmas.”. The Grand Marshall of the parade was World War II veteran and Citrus County resident Les Cowen. He was accompanied by his wife, Patricia Cowen. Thirty organizations participated in the parade, including...
The city of Kenedy held its annual Christmas in the Park even at Joe Gully Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. Several hundred attendees gathered throughout the day to take park in the festivities, which began with a market for the adults and complimentary crafts, hot cocoa and cotton candy for the children or young at heart.
Ramey and Sharon (Henley) Lehman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18. They were married Dec. 18, 1971, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Washington. They lived in Linn until moving to their current farm in Clay County. She is retired from CCCHS as a counselor’s secretary. He is a farmer/stockman. The couple has children Alan and Tanya VanWey, Jon and Melissa Lehman, and…
The Downtown Hays Development Corporation would like to thank everyone who participated and attended the Annual Frostfest Illuminated Parade. What a perfect night for our parade of lights, and oh, what a sight. The parade, sponsored by the Hays Convention and Visitor's Bureau, took place Saturday, December 18, on The...
The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through activities, with sports being the foundation of this program. The program offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with the tools and training to create sports, classroom, and school climates of acceptance. The activities are used to help facilitate and include EVERYONE within the school. Benton Community MS/HS became part of this program in 2018.
