... And still champions

A look at events and activities happening over the next few weeks in the Canby area - coat drive, bingo and more. The Canby Police Department's annual winter coat and sock drive has begun. Donations of new and gently used, clean coats, as well as brand new socks, are being taken at the police department, 1175 N.W. Third Ave. through Dec. 31. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CANBY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO