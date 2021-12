LUNA hits a new all-time high of $100.84. Terra’s TVL reaches $21 billion, extending its lead on BSC. Its circulating supply was cut by over 6 million in a week. LUNA, the native token of the Terra ecosystem has hit the three-digit mark, after reaching an all-time high of $100.84 earlier today. The algorithmic altcoin has been soaring all month, even while the entire market was slumping. The altcoin is up by over 130% in a month and 55% in seven days.

