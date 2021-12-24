ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls HC Billy Donovan enters health and safety protocols

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wn0Qr_0dVQUb7u00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago (Twitter link). Johnson adds (via Twitter) that assistant Chris Fleming will serve as Chicago’s acting head coach in Donovan’s absence.

Things appeared to be trending in the right direction for the Bulls, who at one point had 10 players in the COVID-19 protocols. The team’s last five affected players exited the protocols on Thursday, prompting Donovan to joke about having too many players at practice, rather than not enough. Now, Donovan himself has apparently returned either a positive or inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Assuming Donovan tested positive and that result is confirmed, he’ll likely be away from the club for at least 10 days.

He’s the fourth NBA head coach this month to enter the health and safety protocols. Rick Carlisle has since been cleared and rejoined the Pacers, while Lakers coach Frank Vogel and Kings coach Alvin Gentry remain sidelined.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan exit COVID protocols

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Friday’s game against Minnesota, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Westbrook just entered the protocols on Thursday, so his quick exit is great news for the Lakers. It sounds as if Westbrook may have registered a false positive and was cleared when he subsequently recorded multiple consecutive negative tests. The Lakers do still have a handful of players in the protocols: Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fleming
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
K.c. Johnson
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Alvin Gentry
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Bulls Hc Billy Donovan#Nbc Sports Chicago#Pacers#Lakers#Kings
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
GOLD
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inputmag.com

Nike is bringing back one of its best Scottie Pippen basketball sneakers

Scottie Pippen is set to receive more retro sneaker love next year with the reissue of the Nike Air Flight Lite Mid. While not one Pippen’s signature sneakers — those would come later — the Air Flight Lite Mid was famously worn by the Bulls small forward during the ‘91-’92 NBA season and as he suited up for the United States’ “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics. A red and white version of the shoe was made specifically for him to wear during the regular season, and that very model will be re-released by Nike in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy