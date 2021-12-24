ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[BREAKING] Avalanche closes highway near mountain pass in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNux2_0dVQU9gv00
File photo. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

UPDATE: A 10:04 tweet indicates that eastbound Highway 50 near Monarch Pass has reopened. An official travel map from CDOT shows the most up-to-date information regarding numerous road closures around the state. These closures are subject to rapid change.

--- Original post below ---

In a breaking news report released at 8:24 AM on Friday, an avalanche has closed Highway 50 near Monarch Pass in Colorado. Few details are available at this time, though the avalanche occurred during a period of rapid snowfall taking place in the region.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk is expected to rapidly spike around the state as multiple feet of new snow accumulates. Those driving should proceed with extreme caution, as dangerous conditions are present.

According to the National Weather Service, Monarch Pass is expected to get between 12 and 18 inches through Saturday morning. Big snow is also expected on I-70, which will likely impact holiday travelers in a major way.

Find an official travel map from the Colorado Department of Transportation here and know that conditions are subject to rapid change.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Eisenhower Tunnel, Vail Pass to get hammered with snow as storm rolls through

Holiday weekend mountain travelers, be warned – big snow is about to hit Colorado's I-70, sure to slow down traffic and likely to cause major delays. An image published by the National Weather Service shows snow accumulation through Saturday of up to 17 inches expected on Vail Pass and up to 16 inches in the area of Eisenhower Tunnel – two areas that have proven problematic during heavy snowfall in the past. Those traveling in this corridor should closely watch the National Weather Service forecast and alerts and should be prepared for possible long delays and stranding.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Traffic
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

BE READY TO LEAVE: Pre-evacuation notice issued as fire burns on Colorado peak

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a wildland fire on Blodgett Peak that was first reported at around 5 AM this morning. CSFD reported that the fire was still under an acre in size at 8 AM, though they later issued a pre-evacuation order for a small area at 10:40 AM. The pre-evacuation area includes the space west of Woodman Road off of Blodgett Drive.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Mountain Pass#Cdot#Monarch Pass
OutThere Colorado

CDOT anticipating nearly 300,000 vehicles on I-70 Christmas week

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is anticipating heavy holiday traffic on Interstate 70 through the rest of the month, according to a Tuesday press release. A total of 290,026 vehicles were counted traveling through Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels in 2019. The following year, CDOT counted 254,146 vehicles in the same areas.
TRAFFIC
OutThere Colorado

No gains made on Blodgett Peak fire, pre-evacuation orders for some Colorado Springs residents

Firefighters haven't made gains in the Blodgett Peak fire, which flared up just west of the Air Force Academy, prompting a pre-evacuation order to go into effect Wednesday. Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and crews spent most of the day attempting to construct a handline to contain the fire. By the end of the day, department spokesman J.J. Halsey said, the crews were unsuccessful in constructing the handline, and hadn't made any progress in containing the fire, which he said was estimated at around three-tenths of an acre. He added that emergency officials are waiting for aerial images, so a more accurate size can be determined.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: More "significant" snow on the way to Colorado, according to NWS

According to the National Weather Service, an active weather week is on the way to Colorado. A dry Monday and Tuesday will likely be followed with significant snowfall in the mountains from Wednesday through Sunday. The highest totals are expected to be found over the eastern San Juan Mountains, with less snow expected in the central mountains and in the Sangre de Cristos.
OutThere Colorado

Gallon of gas drops to $2.70 at Colorado gas station, plus other cheap fuel spots

With holiday travel right around the corner for many Coloradans, a lot of people are likely looking to save at the pump. According to GasBuddy.com, a gallon of 'regular' gas has dropped to $2.70 at the Sam's Club gas station located at 7805 E. 35th Avenue in Denver, Colorado. This is subject to change, but is currently far below the statewide average of $3.338 per gallon and the national average of $3.296 per gallon.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two 'close to hypothermic' climbers get stuck in popular Colorado state park

Two climbers from Denver were rescued on Saturday night after finding themselves stuck on the Redgarden Wall rock formation in Eldorado Canyon State Park. The 28-year-old and a 30-year-old men reportedly begun their climb at around 11:30 AM and reached the top of the wall at sunset. At that point, the men were unsure how to safely descend considering the loss of light, and quickly dropping temperatures. At around 5...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
857
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy