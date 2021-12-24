[BREAKING] Avalanche closes highway near mountain pass in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

UPDATE: A 10:04 tweet indicates that eastbound Highway 50 near Monarch Pass has reopened. An official travel map from CDOT shows the most up-to-date information regarding numerous road closures around the state. These closures are subject to rapid change.

--- Original post below ---

In a breaking news report released at 8:24 AM on Friday, an avalanche has closed Highway 50 near Monarch Pass in Colorado. Few details are available at this time, though the avalanche occurred during a period of rapid snowfall taking place in the region.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk is expected to rapidly spike around the state as multiple feet of new snow accumulates. Those driving should proceed with extreme caution, as dangerous conditions are present.

According to the National Weather Service, Monarch Pass is expected to get between 12 and 18 inches through Saturday morning. Big snow is also expected on I-70, which will likely impact holiday travelers in a major way.

Find an official travel map from the Colorado Department of Transportation here and know that conditions are subject to rapid change.