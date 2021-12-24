Sunny and warm for Christmas in the Carolinas

It's a warm and quiet Christmas in the Eastern Carolinas! Temperatures for Christmas Eve Day are running a touch above normal with highs in the low to mid 60s and it's sunny all day long. Great weather for all those last minute errands!....
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early.
Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches.
After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning.
In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass in […]
Merry Christmas! Here is your Christmas Day forecast and beyond. Christmas Day: A few showers are possible late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%. Tonight: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a...
Unseasonably warm temperatures define this Christmas Day. Some light winds are expected on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A weak front has left northern counties along the state line in Oklahoma with slightly lower temperatures than the Tulsa metro. It will be a cool...
Merry Christmas! It didn’t feel much like Christmas as far as temperatures go, though. D.C. did not set a new record high temperature for Christmas, but we came pretty close. The official high was 66 degrees, which is still very warm for this time of year, but not quite warm enough for a record. I suppose we will have to settle for that.
Lows tonight will stay on the mild side in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunshine will be back to end the weekend Sunday with highs heating up to the upper 70s!. Patchy fog is forecast to develop by Monday morning with temperatures staying warm. Dry skies will stick around until Thursday where we have our next chance of rain.
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Well we didn’t get a white Christmas…but we definitely had a WARM one! Charlotte hit a high of 71 degrees on Christmas Day, 6 degrees shy of the record warmest Christmas of 77 degrees set back in 1955. Asheville also hit 71 degrees but that DID break the record of 67 degrees set multiple times, most recently in 2015.
In an event that matches the season, a storm system is anticipated to bring a rare white Christmas to parts of the United States, with up to 10 feet of snow expected in certain areas. White Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will reach areas at sea...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mostly sunny skies will be over central Virginia today and it will be warm with highs near 70. The warm weather will continue Sunday with highs in the lower 70s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy. Monday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s […]
The high temperature this Christmas Day in Grand Rapids was 52°. That occurred at 2:40 am. It was the warmest Christmas Day in G.R. since a 59° reading in 2015. The warmest Christmas ever in G.R. was 65° in 1982. We had a thundershower and an inch of rain that day. I also picked a dandelion in my front yard. We had 5 days in Dec. 1982 with high temperatures in the 60s. One year later in 1983, we had our coldest Christmas at -3°.
The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
