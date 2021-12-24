Sunny and warm for Christmas in the Carolinas

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada officials with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters) set in 1970. There's been at least 119 inches (3 meters) recorded so far this month...

