ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

3 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions for Everyday Desktop Usage

By Bobby Borisov
linuxtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you really want to use Arch Linux, but you are...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

DuckDuckGo announces launch of privacy-focused browser to take on Google Chrome

DuckDuckGo is working on a dedicated desktop browser for users who do not want to be tracked while browsing the web.The desktop software will have, by default, “robust privacy protection” across its search engine, email, “and more”, according to a blog post.The browser will have the same “Fire” button to instantly erase browsing history and any stored data with just one click.“Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too,” chief executive Gabriel Weinberg said.The DuckDuckGo browser, unlike other popular browsers, will not be a fork of...
INTERNET
onmsft.com

What is Windows Registry: Everything you need to know

If you’ve been a Windows user a while now, we’re sure you would have stumbled on something about Windows Registry. It doesn't have to be a detailed explanation even; you might have heard how you can use registry to speed up your PC, or how editing something in it will fix some random error on your Windows.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Distributions#Arch Linux#A Little Bit
makeuseof.com

How to Check Disk Usage on Linux With duf

Linux has a bunch of useful commands to simplify certain operations on the system. df, for instance, helps you determine how much free disk space you have on a drive, whereas du shows the estimated file space usage on your system. While both these commands work well and do their...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Discord stopped working in game on Windows PC

At times, some features of Discord such as audio, overlay, microphone fail to work when they open a game. But when they close the game and join the call, it works just fine. In this article, we are going to talk more about this particular issue and will see how to resolve it.
VIDEO GAMES
addictivetips.com

How to dual-boot Arch Linux and Windows 11

Do you have Windows 11 installed on your PC but also want to dual-boot Arch Linux? This guide will show you how you can run Arch Linux alongside Windows 11. This guide assumes you’ve already installed Windows 11 on your computer’s hard drive. Consider installing Windows 11 on one hard drive and dedicating a second hard drive for Arch Linux for best results.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Looking at Linux disk usage with the ncdu command

The ncdu command provides a useful and convenient way to view disk usage. The name stands for "NCurses disk usage". This means that it's based on ncurses which, like curses, is a terminal control library used on Unix/Linux systems. The curses part of each name is a pun on "cursor" or "cursor optimization" and is unrelated to the use of foul language.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Five Linux Distributions to Resurrect an Old Laptop

It seems that Microsoft is making it difficult to run Windows 11 on a large number and variety of PCs, especially if they’re not recent and do not meet certain requirements. Seeing this situation—that Windows 7 is officially “defunct” and that Windows 10 may not shine on those computers—we are going to publish a list of five Linux distros that could bring an old laptop to life.
COMPUTERS
mining-technology.com

Alphabet Rolls Out ML-Based Everyday Robots

Concept: Alphabet has leveraged ML to introduce Everyday Robots, a general-purpose learning robot capable of performing everyday tasks. The robots were deployed at Alphabet’s Bay Area campuses to carry out light custodial tasks including wiping tables and opening doors. The company claims that robots can operate safely in the human environment with changing parameters.
ENGINEERING
windowsreport.com

5 best antivirus for Zorin to enjoy 100% safe Linux machines

ESET Antivirus comes with all the security tools that you may ever need to protect your data and privacy, including:. An antivirus program needs to be fast, efficient, and cost-effective, and this one has them all. Released back in 2009, Zorin OS is no longer the new kid on the...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal

Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 21.10 Linux distribution from System76 is finally available for PC and Raspberry Pi

Ubuntu Linux 21.10 was released back in October, and since then, fans of the Pop!_OS operating system have been wondering when System76 would update to the new Ubuntu base. Well, folks, today is finally the day. Pop!_OS 21.10 is now available to download for your PC hardware. In a surprise move, the company also releases a preview of the OS for the ARM-based Raspberry Pi!
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Microsoft Releases Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution

While now half-way through December, Microsoft today published their November 2021 update to CBL-Mariner 1.0, their in-house Linux distribution. Microsoft initially made CBL-Mariner public back during the summer as the Linux distribution they developed internally for use by different Microsoft teams for cloud, edge computing, and other use-cases. Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has found use within Azure, Windows Subsystem for Linux, SONiC, and by other Microsoft teams/departments.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best IDEs and Code Editors for Linux

If you are looking to develop a website or a piece of software, you’ll need an app to write and preview your code. That’s where code editors and Integrated Development Environments, or IDE for short, come into play. Luckily, Linux has plenty of options for you in these...
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

How to clear Google Chrome Autofill data

Google Chrome’s autofill function is a helpful feature that has been around for as long as the browser itself. Most of the time it works perfectly, but there are other moments where it can be frustrating — such as randomly filling out boxes on sites you’ve never visited, or saving incorrect details like past addresses or wrong passwords. To change this, you’ll need to clear your browser’s autofill data, but before we tackle this, let’s first look into how Chrome’s autofill works.
TECHNOLOGY
reviewed.com

The Best Desktop Computers of 2021

Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one PC or a traditional standalone tower, our testers have you covered. Reviewed’s writers have spent hours trying out popular prebuilt PCs, and there are some solid options out there for folks who want something a little bigger, or more customizable, than your standard laptop. You don’t have to break the bank to own a machine you’ll love and enjoy for years to come.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 9 Best Distraction-Free Writing Apps for Linux to Help You Focus

Writing is a creative effort. Whether you are writing for your blog or working on documentation for a project, it demands focus in terms of brainstorming and thought organization. You can find plenty of text editors for Linux that offer excellent features for writing. A category among these apps specializes...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy