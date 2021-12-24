3 Best Arch-Based Linux Distributions for Everyday Desktop Usage

DuckDuckGo is working on a dedicated desktop browser for users who do not want to be tracked while browsing the web.The desktop software will have, by default, “robust privacy protection” across its search engine, email, “and more”, according to a blog post.The browser will have the same “Fire” button to instantly erase browsing history and any stored data with just one click.“Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too,” chief executive Gabriel Weinberg said.The DuckDuckGo browser, unlike other popular browsers, will not be a fork of...

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO