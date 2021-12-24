Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will be at home once again to take on a struggling New York Giants team. The Giants are really playing for pride at this point as they have a 4-10 record and are out of the playoff race. Philadelphia on the other hand, is playing for an NFC Wildcard spot. Every game till the end of the season is basically playoff game for the Eagles since the NFC Wildcard race is so close. The Eagles are nine and a half point favorites in this game which makes sense because they have won four out of their last five games. This article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO