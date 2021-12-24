ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVING LOVING LOCAL: CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVING LIVING LOCAL – – For our final Christmas challenge of 2021, Biskie and Josh decided to call off the competition, although it...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

WTHI

Christmas Baskets

Ensuring no one goes hungry this holiday season - multiple local organizations distribute meals to the masses. Local organizations are giving back to the community this weekend! If you missed out on Saturday, there are still more opportunities Sunday!
CHARITIES
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Can you solve these tricky Christmas brain teasers?

This Christmas, between unwrapping presents and eating delicious food, take a breather and see if you can solve these tricky brain teasers. U.K.-based shed manufacturer PowerSheds created the festive puzzles to keep people entertained during the holiday season, according to the website. The company also found how long, on average,...
U.K.
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
First Coast News

Dreaming of a Beautiful Sunny Christmas?

Dream no more! We can enjoy the weather, family and friends living in this amazing place called home with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine!
NewsBreak
Facebook
1011now.com

Love the Locals Holiday Market

Megan Phipps talks about delivering twins at 22.5 weeks at Bryan Health. Reece spent 144 days in the NICU at Bryan Health, the longest NICU stay in the hospital’s history. Sadly, her sister Riley passed away. Updated: 18 hours ago. For teachers who have shown up for their students...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Chicago

Annual Christmas In The Wards Provides Hundreds Of Gifts To Kids

CHICAGO (CBS) – The elves were busy with all these presents from bikes to trucks, dolls, and art supplies as part of a giveaway at a local school. Christmas in the Wards spread a little love at Proviso West High School. More than 250 kids received computers, toys, clothes, and food for a Christmas feast.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

20 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Holidays 2022: Kids, Men & Women

It’s finally the holidays and that means it’s time to start thinking of ugly Christmas sweater ideas to wear for your upcoming gatherings. Surprisingly or not surprisingly, people enjoy celebrating ugly Christmas sweater day 2021 which is today, December 17. Wearing an ugly sweater for Christmas 2021 is a great way to blow off some steam and remove some of the tension that this year has caused. It’s all in good humor and everyone knows that we could all use a good laugh. For National Ugly Sweater Day, show off the best ugly Christmas sweaters of 2021 whether you’ve knit them yourself or dug through boxes of your parents' old clothes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTKR

Connecting with loved ones this holiday season on Coast Live

For many of us, the holidays will still look a little different this year. Even if you’re apart from some of your favorite people, you can still enjoy those special moments, traditions, reunions and celebrations together. Lifestyle expert Evette Rios will share how she uses Messenger to connect withCo loved ones and have some fun this holiday season!
INTERNET
heraldstaronline.com

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
KTAL

Trivia Tuesday: Christmas Edition

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s the season of festivity, so Biskie and Josh help you get in the spirit with some Christmas trivia! Play along and see how many you know. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.
TV & VIDEOS
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Columbia Animal Services “Home for the Holidays” adoption special, catch a Christmas classic at the State Museum and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can adopt a furry friend this holiday season! Columbia Animal Services is hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet adoption special. Now through December 31, you can adopt a cat or dog for $25. Columbia Animal Services reminds you that bringing pets home is a commitment, and to make sure your home is ready for your new friend when you bring them home.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Live, laugh, love

We had our Christmas party at The Country Gentleman. It was well attended with 15 members present. We played games, enjoyed a delicious meal, and exchanged gifts. Queen Connie Carter announced two upcoming hoots. The B-Uniq Sophisticated Ladies are celebrating their tenth anniversary on March 12. This event will be in Bessemer, AL. The cost is $40 if money is paid by February 15 and $45 after that date.
NEW YEAR
KTAL

Minute to Win It: Kitchen Catastrophe!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Need an activity to keep the kiddos (Biskie and Josh included!) occupied? Play Minute to Win It!. This round was all about finding things you’ve got in the kitchen. You can make your own list, and turn the kids loose!. The information, advice, and answers...
LIFESTYLE

