ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

HEAVY TRAFFIC EXPECTED ON PA TURNPIKE OVER HOLIDAYS

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago

Motorists are being advised to use caution and have some extra patience as they take to the roads for the Christmas holiday....

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Route 422, North Gulph Road traffic stoppages planned Wednesday for PA Turnpike construction in Chester, Montgomery counties

KING OF PRUSSIA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will utilize periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages on eastbound and westbound Route 422 and on North Gulph Road in the vicinity of the Turnpike overpasses in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, between noon and 3 p.m., for installation of aerial utilities related to construction currently underway to widen and improve the Turnpike between milepost 324 and milepost 326.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SignalsAZ

No State Highway Closures Expected Over Upcoming Holiday Weekends

Arizona Department of Transportation shared that no full closures are scheduled on state highways over and between the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weekends, as the Arizona Department of Transportation focuses on keeping traffic on the move during the holiday travel season. While some construction and maintenance work will...
TRAFFIC
On Common Ground News

Georgia DOT suspends lane closures in expectation of traffic volume for holidays

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations. The suspension will be effective beginning 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Friday, December 31 to 6 a.m. Sunday, January 2. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Heavy Traffic#Christmas Holiday
nbc16.com

Expect traffic delays in Reedsport for tree trimming Wednesday

REEDSPORT, Ore. - Traffic delays will be felt on Wednesday, December 22, in Reedsport. City officials say drivers traveling on Crestview Drive should be on the lookout for workers in the area who will be trimming trees. Parts of the road will be closed throughout the day. The City asks...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpq.com

Heavy Traffic, Spinouts Block Passes

Cross state travel was a challenge Saturday with several incidents delaying motorists. Eastbound I-90 was fully blocked at milepost 136, just west of the Vantage Bridge for at least an hour on Saturday by a semi truck that had lost control and jackknifed. US Highway 2 was shutdown twice on...
VANTAGE, WA
wbut.com

Turnpike Holiday Travel Kicks Into High Gear

Today is expected to be the busiest travel day on the Pennsylvania Turnpike of holiday period through New Years. A total of nearly five and a half million motorists are expected to use the statewide thoroughfare including around 650,000 today. Even though many people are still struggling with pandemic conditions,...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WHSV

AAA Mid-Atlantic forecasting heavy Christmas traffic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the week goes on, you can expect to see more cars out on the roads. AAA Mid-Atlantic says they expect holiday travel to be back up this year, closer to rates in 2019. They report Thanksgiving travel was up this year from 2020. “There’s...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

State Police to Increase Traffic Patrols over Holiday Weekend

> State Police to Increase Traffic Patrols over Holiday Weekend. (Bethlehem, PA) -- The Pennsylvania State Police will be stepping up their traffic patrols this holiday weekend. The official Christmas Holiday Enforcement period will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, December 24th and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 26th. The safety initiative targets drivers who aggressively operate in a dangerous way including speeding, drinking while impaired and seat belt violations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson airport expected to see increase in passenger traffic for year-end holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) anticipate an increase in passenger traffic during the upcoming year-end holiday period. The number of travelers is expected to rise starting Thursday, December 16 into the following week of Christmas. The highest peak travel day is expected to be Thursday, December 23. […]
JACKSON, MS
wfxg.com

Increase in traffic due to holiday travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG)- With Christmas only days away, thousands of people will be hitting the roads to travel for the holidays. Whether you’re catching a flight or hopping on the roadways– be prepared for some delays as AAA has said travel is back to pre-pandemic levels. Last year...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
advantagenews.com

Holiday traffic enforcement is underway

State and local police are boosting holiday patrols this holiday season. Expect to see an enhanced police presence, roadside safety checks, and special details as law enforcement looks for drunk drivers, speeders, and other offenders. Illinois State Police spokesperson Paul Wappel says the public can assist as well. More than...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
theava.com

Heavy Mountain Snow Expected During the Christmas Holiday

A series of cold upper level storm systems will aid in lowering snow levels to as low as 2000 feet by Saturday afternoon, and then occasionally sea level Saturday night through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall beginning this afternoon and lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
Gloucester Daily Times

Heavy traffic, precipitation predicted ahead of Christmas

With approximately 2.3 million Massachusetts residents expected to travel for Christmas – up from 1.7 million last year – holiday travel volumes could return to what they were in 2019, which was a record-setting year, according to AAA. As for the weather this holiday weekend, there do not...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy