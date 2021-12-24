ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Cardinals: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ji5GB_0dVQG18B00

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are set to visit the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 16 matchup in prime time.

The Christmas Day game will mark the second time in a row the Colts will play on a Saturday as they look to continue their streak as the hottest team in the AFC playoff race. With three games remaining, the Colts are 7-2 in their last nine games and currently lead the wild-card race.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals got off to a fast 7-0 start before going 3-4 in their last seven games. They still sit atop the NFC West and have the firepower to compete with any team in the NFL.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this matchup unfolding:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable)

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 30-17

Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 28-25

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Colts 24-22

Mike Clay (ESPN) Cardinals N/A

Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 24-23

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Colts 24-20

Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Colts N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Cardinals 30-20

Jess Root (Cards Wire) Cardinals 31-28

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Colts N/A

Bleacher Report Cardinals 24-23

Though this game is expected to be a close one, most of the experts side with the Colts taking the road game. Over at Tallysight, 59% of the analysts chose the Colts to win the game as of this writing.

It should be a tight contest considering the offensive firepower on each side. Even without center Ryan Kelly and right guard Mark Glowinski, the Colts have the offensive makeup to control the line of scrimmage and pound the rock against a Cardinals run defense that has been lacking for the majority of the season.

On the flip side, the Colts may struggle to keep Kyler Murray contained, which is likely going to be their biggest key in Week 16.

The Colts and Cardinals are set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

