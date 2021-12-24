ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett driver in fatal crash

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL47u_0dVQFCii00

Washington Football Team safety and special-teams player Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal, one-car crash that saw a passenger lose her life when the car hit a number of trees Thursday night.

The passenger Olivia S. Peters, 29, was pronounced dead at StoneSprings Hospital.

Everett was taken to a local hospital, where he remained Friday morning. His injuries are reportedly serious but not life-threatening.

The Loudon County Sheriff issued a news release:

The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The team released a statement:

Everett played college football at Texas A&M and has been with the WFT since 2015. He is a special-teams standout.

Comments / 10

Jason Baker
14h ago

Better hope he wasn't drinking but sure at the rate he was driving extremely reckless and should be penalized.. Bye bye career

Reply
5
Related
dcsportsking.com

Two Washington rookies were on scene of fatal car crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Loudoun County, Virginia Thursday evening. A female passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, passed away from her injuries. Everett was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when it veered...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Rockville native dead following crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett, 29, is injured and Olivia Peters, a Rockville, Maryland, native is dead after the car they were in crashed Dec. 23 in Loudoun County, Virginia. Radio transmissions by first responders indicate the two were ejected from the 2010 Nissan GT-R that Everett was driving...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Coroner Releases Details About Woman Killed In Crash With Henry Ruggs III

The woman who died in a car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III burned to death, according to Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse. Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, "died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision" in Las Vegas on November 2, according to a statement from Rouse obtained by ESPN through a county spokesperson on Tuesday (December 14).
LAS VEGAS, NV
wfmd.com

Truck Driver Shot Dead On I-81 In West Virginia

The shooter was another truck driver. Martinsburg, WV (NS) – The Berkeley County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal shooting on Tuesday morning on Interstate 81. Police said two truck drivers got into an argument, pulled over, and one driver shot the other near Exit 23...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
klkntv.com

Car crashes into mountain lion along Nebraska road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — A car hit and killed a mountain lion according to multiple social media posts by the Washington County Sheriff’s office yesterday. Sheriff Mike Robinson tweeted this happened around County Road 15 & 26, northeast of Arlington. He says this is the first time...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Traffic Accident#Las Vegas#American Football#Stonesprings Hospital#The Loudon County Sheriff#Reston Hospital Center#Texas A M
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III crash investigation reveals new horrifying details

The investigation on the November crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III revealed more chilling details on the severity of the accident. According to the Associated Press, the woman who died in the alleged crash caused by Ruggs — named Tina Tintor, 23 — burned to her death. The county coroner in Las Vegas confirmed their findings on Tuesday, adding that the woman “died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Truck driver gets 110 years for Colorado crash that killed four

A truck driver who killed four people when he crashed his 18-wheeler into dozens of vehicles on a Colorado highway was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison — as he tearfully insisted that he’s “not a murderer.”. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old immigrant from Cuba, had barreled...
ACCIDENTS
KPAX

Truck driver killed in head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Superior

A semi-truck driver died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 near Superior. The Montana Highway Patrol reports a semi-truck driven by a 26-year-old Minneapolis, MN man was traveling westbound on I-90 when he lost traction and skidded into the median, causing it to jackknife and slide into the eastbound lane.
SUPERIOR, MT
Yardbarker

Aldon Smith tried to bribe driver prior to DUI

Aldon Smith was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car, and police say the former San Francisco 49ers star tried to pay his way out of trouble. Smith was charged with driving while under the influence and DUI causing injury following a two-car accident...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy