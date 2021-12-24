ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron now accounts for 84% of Louisiana COVID cases

By Ap News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health estimates that the very contagious omicron variant may have made up more than 84% of the COVID-19 cases diagnosed during the week that ended Saturday. The agency says the figure is preliminary. Its news release did not say how many people were diagnosed with COVID-19 during that period. The department says Louisiana's omicron percentage is below federal estimates for the region made up of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, but above the national figure. According to the state health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron cases made up 92% of the region's new cases, and 73.2% nationwide.

