Reporting on mental health is not easy. There are so many ways to approach the issues that face people each day that it can be difficult to focus in on any one issue. NBC 7 Anchor Catherine Garcia and our team at NBC 7 took a deep dive not only into the problems associated with mental health, but also the solutions. From families, the homeless crisis, and how public health professionals approach many issues.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO