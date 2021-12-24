ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Says He Would've Wanted Black Panther To Be Recast

By Catherine Lewis
 2 days ago
It was confirmed earlier this year by Marvel that Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa in Black Panther would never be replaced by another actor. Despite this, there is still a demand from some fans to see someone else take on the role, especially with the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on...

blackchronicle.com

#RecastTchalla Trends Again After Rumors Of Troubles With Letitia Wright

The unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it was previously stated no other actor would replace the character of King T’Challa AKA The Black Panther. However, a resurging push online wants Kevin Feige and Marvel to rethink the decision, especially in the wake of issues on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever related to Letitia Wright.
