Moving into a care home was the right decision for my mother, who had dementia. However, on the day she moved in, as I got ready to say goodbye I was overcome by emotion. Spotting this, one of the staff members hurried over and hugged me. She knew I had been Mum’s primary carer when she had been living in her own home, and how stressful it had become. “Your mum will be fine here,” Charlotte said kindly. “Look how happy she seems already. She’ll settle in quickly and now you can get on with being her daughter again.”

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO