Russia Fines Meta Platforms 2 Billion Roubles

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion...

sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia releases footage of Christmas WAR GAMES in Crimea amid fears of Ukraine invasion as Putin announces he has launched a salvo of 'unstoppable' 6,670mph hypersonic missiles

A new video released on Christmas Day showed the Russian army drilling in 'new forms and methods of modern combined arms combat in the Voronezh region' - which borders Ukraine. The video shows more than 1,200 air assault troops and 250 pieces of military equipment engaged in military drills in...
MILITARY
Washington Times

U.S. vows to move more forces closer to Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
NBC News

Putin to mull different options if West refuses guarantees over Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees over neighboring Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Conducts Test Launch of Hypersonic Missile -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
POLITICS
techxplore.com

Russia fines Google, Meta record $125 mn over banned content

A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with an unprecedented fine of nearly $100 million, while Meta (formerly Facebook) received a fine of $27 million. In recent years Russia has been piling pressure on Western social media giants, with President Vladimir Putin saying those companies were becoming as influential as elected governments.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Blocks Website of OVD-Info Protest-Monitoring Group

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday. It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in the Moscow region...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin urges west to act quickly to offer security guarantees to Russia

Vladimir Putin has urged the west to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding Nato's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.Speaking during a marathon annual news conference on Tuesday, the Russian president welcomed talks with the US that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion focused on Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results.“We want to ensure our security,” Mr Putin said. “We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of Nato eastward.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart on Russia/Ukraine

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Truss said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.
POLITICS

