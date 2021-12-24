Russia Fines Meta Platforms 2 Billion Roubles

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
MOSCOW/KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The European Union can only blame its own policies for record gas prices as some of its members resell cheap Russian gas at much higher prices within the bloc, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Putin also called on the EU to approve a...
RUSSIA has reportedly approved plans for “urgent mass graves” amid fears that World War Three could break out after an invasion of Ukraine. The move comes amid deepening concerns that Vladimir Putin is plotting an invasion of his neighbour in 2022 with more than 175,000 Russian troops said to have been detected on the border.
A new video released on Christmas Day showed the Russian army drilling in 'new forms and methods of modern combined arms combat in the Voronezh region' - which borders Ukraine. The video shows more than 1,200 air assault troops and 250 pieces of military equipment engaged in military drills in...
The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees over neighboring Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with an unprecedented fine of nearly $100 million, while Meta (formerly Facebook) received a fine of $27 million. In recent years Russia has been piling pressure on Western social media giants, with President Vladimir Putin saying those companies were becoming as influential as elected governments.
MOSCOW — (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. The...
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday. It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in the Moscow region...
The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
Vladimir Putin has urged the west to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding Nato's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.Speaking during a marathon annual news conference on Tuesday, the Russian president welcomed talks with the US that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion focused on Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results.“We want to ensure our security,” Mr Putin said. “We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of Nato eastward.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny...
MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Beginning exports via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea would lead to a reduction in gas prices in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by local news agencies on Friday. Nord Stream 2, completed in September, has faced resistance...
BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia is not preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, its ambassador to the European Union was quoted as saying on Thursday, after Moscow unnerved the West with a massive troop build-up on its territory close to the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Chizhov told German newspaper Die...
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Truss said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.
MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to flow in reverse mode for a second day on Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, keeping European gas prices high. European gas prices hit a new record high on Tuesday after Yamal...
