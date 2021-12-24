ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Housing Market 2022: Structural Collapse or Foundational Gains?

By Editors
outsiderclub.com
 2 days ago

Like most Americans, I'm invested in the housing market. As a homeowner, as someone looking to buy a house, and as an investor with housing stocks in my portfolio, I have a vested interest. And in that context, 2021 was a wild year for me, as home prices soared...

www.outsiderclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Item

5 trends that will move mortgages and housing in 2022

In the Amazon age, consumers are more pampered — and less patient — than ever. Tap your phone and, voilà — hot food from your favorite restaurant arrives in minutes. High-end electronics appear on your doorstep in hours. However, the mortgage industry has yet to deliver...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Freddie Mac#Mortgage#Americans#Fed
Motley Fool

How to Take Advantage of Booming Home Prices

U.S. home prices rose 18.5% year over year during the third quarter of 2021. Homeowners are now sitting on a combined $9.4 trillion in equity. This makes it a great time to sell and downsize, do a cash-out refinance, or borrow via a home equity loan or HELOC. The housing...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
BUSINESS
Financial World

US new home sales race to 7-month peak in Nov. as housing market joins year-end rally

On Thursday, US Commerce Department data had unfurled that sales of new US single-family houses, the most lucrative item in US homebuilding industry, soared to a seven-month peak last month, mostly driven by a chronic shortage in available existing homes, nonetheless, a robust build-up in price pressure had reportedly fizzled out first-time buyers’ optimism.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

What Rising Home Prices Mean for Your Real Estate Investments

U.S. home prices rose 16% during the year's third quarter. Home prices saw double-digit gains in 78% of markets. Higher home values can benefit real estate investors -- but also cost them. It's no secret that U.S. property values are up across the board (and if you're not convinced, ask...
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Next year’s predictions: Low mortgage rates and high home prices

Disconcerting. Confounding. Whipsawed. The World Health Organization has listed five COVID-19 variants of concern since December 2020. Of those, Delta and Omicron were the headliners. That’s an average of five new variants per year. Globally, shutdowns and lockdowns continue to varying degrees. Just when we think the coast is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalpropertyguide.com

Canada’s housing market is red-hot

House prices up by 12.34% during the year to Q3 2021. After a two-year slowdown, Canada’s housing market is now growing impressively again. Real house prices in the country’s eleven major cities rose by a huge 12.34% during the year to Q3 2021, a sharp acceleration from the prior year’s 6.17% growth. In fact it was the second highest y-o-y increase since Q2 2017. Quarter-on-quarter, house prices increased 2.06% in Q3.
WORLD
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Townhouses and Condos November 2021 Market Report

Florida Townhouses and Condos November 2021 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos showed slightly better sales activity when compared to last year. This is an improvement from last month’s results. Closed sales were up by 5.4% as compared to last month’s decrease of 5.6%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) increased by 5.9% (In October, a 0.4% decrease).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy