Get Your Umbrella Ready and Check Out This “Song of Storms” Cover

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI admit it; I have a few things that I gravitate towards in a potentially unhealthy way. Apple pie, five more minutes of sleep in the morning that turns into 20, and literally any cover of a certain song from Ocarina of Time. That soundtrack to me is just brilliant from...

www.zeldadungeon.net

metalinsider.net

Five new songs to check out – 12/13

From Spite to Infected Rain, here are five new songs to check out. Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine has announced her overall fourth full-length effort, Nova, will be released on March 4th, 2022 via Season of Mist (pre-order here). The artist has unveiled a Linnea Syversen-directed video for the first single “Nowhere, Still Somewhere.”
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Check Out Your 2021 Snapchat Highlights In A Personalized Year End Story

The new year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to wrap up 2021. Thankfully, Snapchat unveiled its Year End Story for 2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 14, giving users across the globe the ability to relive the past year in videos. The annual Story features a compilation of all your highlights on Snapchat in 2021, such as clips of your vacays, furry friends, and more. To take a look back at the year with your favorite videos, here’s how to get your year in review on Snapchat with your Year End 2021 Story.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 64#Over And Over
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Beautiful Breath of the Wild Speedpaint Video

The scenery and locales of Breath of the Wild are still captivating artists everywhere, and the artist MalMakes is no exception! MalMakes takes us through a time lapse of their acrylic painting based on the Great Fairy Fountain found in the Akkala region from Breath of the Wild!. The Akkala...
VISUAL ART
linuxtoday.com

Set The Currently Playing Spotify Song Title And Album Cover As Your GNOME Wallpaper With This Script

Blueberry is a new Python scripts that sets your currently playing Spotify song title and album cover as your GNOME desktop wallpaper. To use it, you need Spotify Premium. The wallpaper includes the album cover in the center, while also using the 2 main colors from the cover to paint the rest of the wallpaper. The artist and song title are also displayed on the wallpaper.
MUSIC
zeldadungeon.net

Reviewing Zelda Dungeon’s Best Zelda Ever 2021 List in The Champions’ Cast Episode 192!

This is our last show on 2021, so we’re going out with a bang and celebrating the culmination of all of our writing team’s hard work: Best Zelda Ever 2021! Our annual list is out, and of course Andy and Al were two of the writers that contributed to the list, so this week, we’re going over the finished product and seeing what we agree with and what we don’t! Come listen to some scathing rants and glorious insight into some of the more underappreciated games.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Comes to an End with Emotional Final Episode

If you’re a fan of Nintendo or its many franchises, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Nintendo Minute. Hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, Nintendo Minute (which is never a minute, as the program’s catchphrase gleefully declares) was a weekly variety show featuring a wide array of different content. Some episodes would focus on news or a gaming industry event, others would discuss specific games or gaming topics, and occasionally the hosts would engage in competitive challenges, both in game and in the real world. The pair’s infectious positivity and the diversity of content covered made this a fun and engaging show to keep up with important Nintendo info. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With an emotional, retrospective finale, Nintendo Minute has aired its last episode.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which is the Best Iteration of the Hookshot?

Since its introduction in A Link to the Past, the hookshot has been one of Link’s most popular tools. Zipping the hero over gaps and across rooms, acquiring this spring-loaded item usually represents a major evolution for movement and exploration capabilities. It frequently has the ability to damage or stun enemies, making it a useful combat supplement in many situations. The hookshot has changed significantly in design over the years, but its utility has remained very much the same. Which iteration of the hookshot is your favorite?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Zelda Creature Would You Want Pulling Santa’s Sleigh?

Picture, if you will, a snowy winter night in the frozen wastes of North Hyrule. A cheery fire burns in the hearth of your wooden mountain cabin. Frosty air blows puffs of snow into gentle drifts that flutter past the windows. Everything is peaceful and content, if a bit chilly. Suddenly, a raucous noise disturbs you from your rest. You wearily climb out of your comfortable armchair and shuffle over to the window. A lumbering form kicks up a cloud of snow as it barrels towards the cottage. As it approaches, you can make the shape of a large sled. Atop it stands a huge barrel chested man with a flowing beard. His hearty laugh echoes in the once-still night. The sleigh is pulled by eight…. well I don’t quite know what they are. That is for you to decide.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Characters Belong on the Naughty List?

Christmas is approaching. Santa is making his list and checking it twice, preparing coal for the naughty and presents for the nice. Santa Claus is coming to Hyrule, but some of its denizens might be disappointed with the contents of their stockings. Most of Hyrule’s inhabitants are kind-hearted and deserving of their holiday haul, but the Zelda series has its fair share of mischief makers who jeopardize their presents with troublesome behavior. These characters aren’t the evil, diabolical villains that threaten the world’s well-being. They’re more like annoying rascals or underhanded scoundrels. Which Zelda characters belong on the naughty list?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Like to See Terrako in Breath of the Wild 2?

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below, read at your own risk. The year is quickly coming to a close and soon we will welcome 2022 with excitement and anticipation for the newest Zelda installment. In recent announcements and directs Nintendo has teased that the sequel Breath of the Wild will be coming in 2022. Everyone, myself included, has made predictions, and expressed their hopes and wishes for the newest game. So, what about everyone’s favorite little Guardian Terrako from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Do you think that we will see him in Breath of the Wild 2?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: When Do You Pass The Controller for Help?

Back when the only way you could watch other people play video games was to be on the couch with them, my friend convinced me to dust off my SNES. That was crazy talk. Retro gaming wasn’t really a thing yet. You didn’t go backwards! I’d packed it up in favor of my family’s new N64 two years earlier. It was Mario Kart 64 and Turok all day! But he knew a dirty little secret of mine: I’d never finished A Link to The Past.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is Halo Infinite a Road Map for a Better Open-World Zelda Game?

Like many Zelda fans, I’m finishing out 2021 anxiously awaiting news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While feeling the sting of disappointment that The Game Awards produced no such Zelda content (a wound purely of my own making!), I’ve scratched my open-world itch by diving into Halo: Infinite, which released in full in early December. As Halo fans know, the franchise has always featured massive explorable maps, but until now, never an open world—and my Hylia, does it deliver! I have to say—at the risk of a thousand mocking tweets—the influence of Breath of the Wild is unmistakable. In fact, it arguably builds upon the formula in a way that absorbs the criticisms leveled at the 2017 Switch game and thereby improves it.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: Disguise (I Saw Daddy Kissing Hylia)

There were many legends about Hylia’s Day that breathed through the mouths of Hylian parents around this time of year, lulling their children to sleep in soft, warm beds that contradicted the warring weather outside, which was cold, dark, and lonely. But the inside was warm and soft. Family was here, and nothing could be warmer.
ENTERTAINMENT

