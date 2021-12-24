Get Your Umbrella Ready and Check Out This “Song of Storms” Cover

Picture, if you will, a snowy winter night in the frozen wastes of North Hyrule. A cheery fire burns in the hearth of your wooden mountain cabin. Frosty air blows puffs of snow into gentle drifts that flutter past the windows. Everything is peaceful and content, if a bit chilly. Suddenly, a raucous noise disturbs you from your rest. You wearily climb out of your comfortable armchair and shuffle over to the window. A lumbering form kicks up a cloud of snow as it barrels towards the cottage. As it approaches, you can make the shape of a large sled. Atop it stands a huge barrel chested man with a flowing beard. His hearty laugh echoes in the once-still night. The sleigh is pulled by eight…. well I don’t quite know what they are. That is for you to decide.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO