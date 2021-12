One of the first thoughts I had when I saw the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok reveal was that Ubisoft missed out on a great opportunity to reach out to new players by not offering the content as a standalone experience. Considering the size of the expansion, it might as well have been a game on its own. But Ubisoft insists Dawn of Ragnarok is very much a part of Valhalla and claims that it’s important for all of the game’s content to remain “connected.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO