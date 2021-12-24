ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to lift Southern African travel restrictions

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The temporary travel ban placed on eight Southern African countries will be lifted by the New Year, the White House announced Friday....

Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini...
WORLD
Reuters

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television said on Sunday a similar ban...
WORLD
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Biden will LIFT travel bans on eight southern African on New Year's Eve: U.S.-bound flights will be allowed to land on December 31 after restrictions failed to stop Omicron from surging through the US

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions imposed last month on eight southern African countries over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official said Friday. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

New travel ban by UAE for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority NCEMA works under the umbrella and supervision of the National Supreme Security Council . It’s the major national standard-setting body responsible for regulating and coordinating all efforts of emergency and crisis management as well as the development of a national plan for responding to emergencies.
TRAVEL
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ireland removes extra travel restrictions on ‘high risk’ countries

Ireland has lifted travel restrictions on seven countries categorised as “high risk” following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into Ireland.The rules had been in place since November 29 and applied to international travellers entering Ireland from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.Anyone arriving from those countries had been required to show a negative Covid-19 test before arriving in Ireland, as well as quarantining upon arrival and completing post-arrival testing.The change means that anyone arriving now is subject only to the same requirements as other travellers to Ireland.Currently, anyone entering Ireland is required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival. Read More Covid omicron news: Booster vaccine queues reach six hoursOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantWill there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas as part of Plan B?
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Israel announces new US travel ban

Israel cites efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, adds the United States to its ‘red list’ of countries, making America off-limits to Israeli travelers. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement today, announcing that the United...
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

Israel Adds US, Canada to List of Countries Banned for Travel

Israel has expanded its list of “red” countries to include the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday. In a telephone vote, the Cabinet accepted the Health Ministry’s recommendation to add the...
WORLD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: South Africa angry at new French travel rules

JOHANNESBURG – Tourism officials in South Africa have denounced new travel restrictions imposed by France because of the surge in omicron variant infections, saying the country feels discriminated against. Steve Motale, a spokesman for South Africa’s Department of Tourism, said the French government restrictions appear to be aimed at...
LIFESTYLE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bahamas Reverses Travel Ban on African Countries

The Bahamas government has reversed its policy of imposing travel restrictions on persons coming from certain African countries, indicating that the decision had been taken due to the “milder nature” of the Omicron Variant. Several countries, including those in the Caribbean, had imposed travel restrictions on South Africa,...
TRAVEL
wibqam.com

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries’ red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE

