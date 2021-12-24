ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CJpU_0dVPx4Ws00
ODD Brothers Regifting Tradition This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H. Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art, and have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years. Starting in 1987, Ryan Wasson gave the treat to his brother Eric Wasson as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it. (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP) (Uncredited)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they've been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa's Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it.

"I didn't eat them," Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. "And so the next year I thought, 'Hey, I think I'm going to give it back to him. He'll never remember.'"

But Ryan immediately recognized it. They've been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They've gotten creative about it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear."

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff's department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas. Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself, right?" Ryan Wasson said. “We're never going to give in."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Kraft will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

New York (CNN Business) — Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. For just a few days this holiday season, a limited number of people will be able to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. The premise: People who can't bake cheesecakes because they can't find cream cheese can get another baked good on Kraft's dime.
FOOD & DRINKS
abccolumbia.com

Woman turns home into sweet holiday treat

(CNN) — One Virginia woman gives new meaning to ‘Home Sweet Home’ with a life sized gingerbread house she says she hopes gets people in her neighborhood into the holiday spirit, one sweet treat at a time. That was the primary goal for one woman as she...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Redbook

40 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes for an Extra Sweet Holiday Season

What's Christmas without some festive sweets? When it comes to getting into the full holiday spirit, there's nothing like some delicious Christmas desserts to remind you of the magic of the season. There's of course the all-essential Christmas cookies to eat by the fire, and some people (including us!) can never resist a great eggnog recipe — but don't forget about all the scrumptious Christmas candy, either! We've got your basic candy cane you can buy anywhere, obviously, but there's also some incredibly indulgent recipes you can bake at home, from peppermint bark to even eggnog truffles. Because why wouldn't you want to go all-out on the most wonderful time of the year?
RECIPES
romper.com

Chrissy Teigen Thought Her Kids Would Be Adventurous Eaters, But They Just Want Nuggets

As in many households, food takes a starring role in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s home during the holidays. For instance, during a recent phone interview with the couple, Teigen tells Romper she always make scalloped potatoes, a dish her Thai mom used to make on special occasions for her “meat-and-potatoes” loving, Nordic husband and her “growing girl.” It’s a Christmas table anyone would appreciate... unless you happen to be Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. The couple’s children, like so many other kids their age, are in what you might call a “picky phase.”
RECIPES
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Candy#Regift#Restaurant#Christmas#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Wmur Tv#Jell O#The Associated Press
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
WSLS

Pulaski couple’s Christmas tree featured in magazine for a national contest

PULASKI, Va. – A family in Pulaski is getting national attention for their home’s Christmas decorations, and now they need your help to win a contest. The Mayor of Pulaski, Shannon Collins and his partner Blake Le take Christmas decorating very seriously. “He does the decorating. I get...
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
star967.net

What’s the “state” of your cookie?

Christmas homemade gingerbread cookies on a concrete background. If you are not shopping today, you might be baking away in the kitchen. I was curious about Christmas cookies. I’ve attempted in the past…and now stick to making Homemade Fudge. It’s much easier and you don’t need artistic talent.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unique Way Ree Drummond Decorates Her Christmas Cookies

Food Network star Ree Drummond likes unwinding and taking things slow during the holiday season with her family. She told People in 2017 that for Christmas Eve, she heads to her in-laws' home for a hearty meal that includes beef, a side of mashed potatoes, burgundy mushrooms, and more. The family also has a cute tradition of drawing names in advance to make gift-giving a lot more fun and interesting on Christmas Day.
CELEBRITIES
jewishaz.com

Meet the inventive Jewish baker behind this year’s most colorful Christmas(y) cookies

(JTA) — For Elana Berusch, every season is cookie season. Berusch, a Denver-based baker and food scientist, marked January by whipping up some pink-and-white cookies, in a bright twist on the classic Jewish deli treat; honored summer with a tart decorated to look like a watermelon; and celebrated Thanksgiving by baking pumpkin pie into a chocolate-chip dough.
FOOD & DRINKS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
Houston Chronicle

The best way to store and reheat tamales to make them last past Christmas

With the magical aroma of masa and meat wafting through homes across the city, nothing says the holidays in Texas quite like tamales. Whether made at home during an annual tamalada, picked up at the store or slyly purchased from a cooler in a parking lot, countless thousands of tamales will be joyously consumed during the Christmas season here.
FOOD & DRINKS
WIVB

National Hard Candy Day: The perfect day to have a sweet tooth

UNITED STATES (WWTI) — Residents were given the perfect opportunity to exercise their sweet tooth on Sunday in honor of National Hard Candy Day. According to the NationalDayCalendar website, the origin of the holiday on December 19 is unknown, however, the site was able to share some facts on the sweet. The site explained that most hard candies are 100% sugar with flavoring and colors added.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy