Once again it is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved has passed. Our Angel on earth Elsie Dell Torres Gomez, a lady extraordinaire, has gone to be with her family in Heaven. She was the youngest of six children born to Jose and Josephina Torres but a sister to many. Elsie was born in Artesia, NM on June 1, 1931. Elsie grew up on the family farm in Atoka, NM where she learned from her parents the joy and beauty of love, giving, and caring for others unequivocally. To know her was to love her. She opened her heart and home to all those who sought her company, comfort, and delicious cuisine.

ARTESIA, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO