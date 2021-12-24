ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire, OH

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05X82q_0dVPvNrK00
ODD Brothers Regifting Tradition This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H. Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art, and have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years. Starting in 1987, Ryan Wasson gave the treat to his brother Eric Wasson as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it. (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP) (Uncredited)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they've been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa's Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it.

"I didn't eat them," Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. "And so the next year I thought, 'Hey, I think I'm going to give it back to him. He'll never remember.'"

But Ryan immediately recognized it. They've been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They've gotten creative about it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear."

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff's department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas. Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself, right?" Ryan Wasson said. “We're never going to give in."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

‘He-Man’ artist, toy designer T. Mark Taylor dead at 80

T. Mark Taylor, an artist and toy designer for the He-Man and Masters of the Universe franchise, died Thursday at his California home, The Associated Press reported Saturday. He was 80. Taylor also designed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, according to the AP. He-Man was the muscled product for...
ENTERTAINMENT
WHIO Dayton

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic. Saying she understood the difficulty of...
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

Surging COVID cases, 'jingle jabs' make for somber Christmas

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
New Hampshire, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Manchester, OH
WHIO Dayton

Asian elephant calf dies from virus at New Mexico zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Asian elephant calf died Saturday at a New Mexico zoo from a virus, officials said. Thorn, a 3-year-old male elephant at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, died from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, zoo officials said in a news release. Zoo medical staff began treating Thorn after traces...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Candy#Regift#Restaurant#Christmas#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Wmur Tv#Jell O#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy