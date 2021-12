The end of the year is approaching, and it really is starting to feel like winter here in Central Oregon. However, winter is a season of complex emotions—and it can mean different things for different people. Everyone is in different places this time of year, which is something important to consider and be empathetic towards. But finding warmth in winter is possible—and that's exactly what Merideth Kaye Clark, Mont Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley aim to do with their special concert series, "Winter Song." No two shows of "Winter Song" are the same, and that's because those in the audience will help influence the material. Some lucky volunteers might even get to perform on stage.

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO