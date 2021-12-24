ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Myth of Santa Claus

The story of Santa Clause originated in the fourth century, when the Greek bishop Saint Nicholas of Myra, known for his generosity and kindness, visited an impoverished sister's home. The story tells how he dropped dowry money in her stockings and left presents for her. The story soon went viral, and...

Essay: A woman’s place is in the sleigh. Ask Mrs. Claus.

Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” redefined Christmas in America. As historian Steven Nissenbaum explains in “The Battle for Christmas,” Moore’s secular St. Nick weakened the holiday’s religious associations, transforming it into a familial celebration that culminated in Santa Claus’ toy deliveries on Christmas Eve.
Remembering When Mrs. Claus Cracked the North Pole’s Glass Ceiling

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” redefined Christmas in America. As historian Steven Nissenbaum explains in The Battle for Christmas, Moore’s secular St. Nick weakened the holiday’s religious associations, transforming it into a familial celebration that culminated in Santa Claus’s toy deliveries on Christmas Eve.
Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
Christmas Fast Facts

Here's a look at Christmas, a popular Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrated December 25th in the United States and other countries. In 2021, December 25th falls on a Saturday. Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in some Eastern Orthodox countries, such as Russia. The real date...
Bishop tells kids Santa Claus doesn't exist, Coca Cola chose his red suit for advertising

The bishop of Noto in Sicily stunned schoolchildren last week when he dropped a bombshell during an arts festival -- telling them Father Christmas wasn't real, CNN reported. "No, Santa Claus does not exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca Cola exclusively for advertising purposes," Antonio Staglian told the children, according to Sicilian media.
Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
Where will the Jews be this Christmas?

This was first produced in 2010 by the very talented Lauren Rosenfeld and reposting it has become a tradition – because although Covid has changed some aspects of the day, the Jewish tradition on Christmas Day remains the same. Lauren Rosenfeld. Walking in the streets of the Mission takes...
How the Christmas Stories Call the Church to a Different Vision

Two weeks ago I visited our old family church, in the far north of England. I was placing flowers by my parents’ gravestone, in front of memorials to my grandparents, great-grandparents and sundry uncles and aunts. But my eye was drawn, as it has often been, to the Jesse Window in the east end of the twelfth-century church.
Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
Churches ready for Christmas

COEUR d’ALENE — Neither snow nor cold nor COVID-19 or even omicron will keep local churches from holding Christmas services this week. They’ll be ready for guests with music, decorations, smiling greeters at the door and a special message in light of the day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and proclaim that "Jesus is the reason for the season."
East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
Historian William Federer Has the Truth about the Real Santa Claus

Whether or not you believe in Jolly Old St. Nick or not, you should learn about the real saint that inspired the larger-than-life version seen in movies and TV. Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus! And William Federer, ace historian, and encyclopedia on everything Christmas explains why Christianity is behind pretty much every tradition celebrated around December the 25th. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Federer explains how the real St. Nicholas, the 3rd century bishop, influenced centuries of Christmas gift giving and gratitude surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. He also explains how St. Nicholas got a makeover in every country where his story was told. Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas…. are all different personifications of St. Nicholas of Bari.
Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling, and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But […] The post Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Should Parents Encourage Belief in Santa Claus?

Many parents feel conflicted about how to handle Santa Claus with their children. Research finds that thinking about Santa may be associated with generosity. Research also suggests that children are not likely to be distressed when finding out the "truth" about Santa. Many parents who celebrate Christmas may feel conflicted...
