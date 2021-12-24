The Myth of Santa Claus

Whether or not you believe in Jolly Old St. Nick or not, you should learn about the real saint that inspired the larger-than-life version seen in movies and TV. Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus! And William Federer, ace historian, and encyclopedia on everything Christmas explains why Christianity is behind pretty much every tradition celebrated around December the 25th. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Federer explains how the real St. Nicholas, the 3rd century bishop, influenced centuries of Christmas gift giving and gratitude surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. He also explains how St. Nicholas got a makeover in every country where his story was told. Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas…. are all different personifications of St. Nicholas of Bari.

RELIGION ・ 21 HOURS AGO