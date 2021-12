SAN ANGELO, TX –– With Christmas morning just a few hours away, keep track of Santa as he makes his whirlwind trip around the globe. According to NORAS, Santa Claus is traveling at nearly 650 miles per second and is bringing holiday cheer to children in all the corners of the world. With more than a billion presents delivered already, keep up with Santa, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and, of course, Rudolph as they dash across the sky. Check out the official NORAD Santa tracker with this link.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO