ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Accenture (ACN) and BBVA Sign 10-Year Collaborative Agreement

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Accenture plc ACN has a struck a multi-year collaboration with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA to boost digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

As part of the 10-year collaboration, Accenture will let BBVA use its AI-powered SynOps platform for data-driven decision-making, improved operational costs and streamlined services for an enhanced customer service experience. BBVA will be able to speed up digital transformation across core operations, gain better insights and improve effectiveness of its services.

Through the deal, Accenture is providing significant support to BBVA in its journey to redesign its operations and transform its processes in order to improve the efficiency and efficacy.

"Our collaboration with BBVA aims to create future-readiness while rising above dynamic market conditions and pivoting to new sources of value," said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations.

Accenture’s shares have appreciated an impressive 56.7% over the past year, slightly underperforming the 57.4% growth of the industry it belongs to but significantly outperforming the 27.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1camun_0dVPpcyX00

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

BBVA’a shares have rallied 17.6% over the past year outperforming the 10.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGXJO_0dVPpcyX00

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

While Accenture currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BBVA a carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Some other top-ranked stocks include Avis Budget CAR and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN .

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of around 453.5% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 506.9% in the past year. CAR has a long-term expected earnings growth rate of 18.8%. CAR sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of around 500% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 199.9% in the past year. CCRN has a long-term expected earnings growth rate of 21.5%. CCRN carries a Zacks Rank #1.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Accenture Partners With BBVA on Artificial Intelligence

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global professional services company Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has signed a 10-year collaborative agreement with Spanish multinational financial services company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., popularly known as BBVA, to enhance their digital capabilities. Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

BBVA strikes multi-year deal with Accenture to boost digital transformation

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) has signed a 10-year deal with IT firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN), to support its digital transformation and artificial intelligence to boost customer service experience. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With Accenture's AI-powered SynOps platform, BBVA will be able to make data-driven decisions,...
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $440.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.15.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acn#Accenture Plc#Bbva#Stock#Bbva Sign#Synops#Accenture Operations#Avis Budget Car#Ccrn
pymnts

FinTech Oportun Completes Acquisition of Banking Platform Digit

Fintech Oportun has acquired neobanking platform Digit, which provides automated savings, investing and banking tools, the companies announced Wednesday (Dec. 22). Oportun works in low- to moderate-income lending. By buying Digit, Oportun will boost its artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities to further help its customers meet financial needs. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

CK Asset Sells Aircraft-leasing Businesses for $4.28B

Investing.com – CK Asset Holdings Ltd (HK:1113) said on Friday that the company had agreed to sell its two aircraft-leasing businesses for $4.28 billion, enhancing its strategic focus and exits this sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. CK Asset shares in Hong Kong jumped 3.35% to HK$47.75 ($6.12) by 11:34...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Du Enters Into Partnership With IBM To Increase Innovation In Cybersecurity Services

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. UAE-based telecommunications operator du has partnered with American multinational technology corporation IBM to leverage the latter’s security software and solutions across its Digital Trust portfolio and its Cyber Defense Centre. Through this new collaboration with IBM, du hopes...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Digital Advertising Company AdTheorent to Trade Under Ticker '$ADTH'

AdTheorent just the latest company to go public via a SPAC. The company specializes in digital advertising, using AI and machine learning as a tool to move marketing forward. AdTheorent to close its SPAC merger with MCAP Acquisition today and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ADTH. CEO Jim Lawson spoke with Cheddar ahead of the move.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Siemens Launching JPMorgan-Built Blockchain

J.P. Morgan Chase is working with Siemens to create a blockchain system for the latter company’s payments. As the Financial Times reported Monday (Dec. 20), the two companies say this system is a first-of-its-kind application. Siemens says it needs the upgraded automation to process a rising number of payments it expects as payment methods like pay-per-use gain popularity.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Bizongo Raises $110 Million In Series D Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bizongo has raised $110 million in Series D round led by Tiger Global Management. The B2B tech company has recorded an eight times growth in its top line from its pre-pandemic scale clocking an ARR of $250 million in November this year. The growth is also associated with a strong unit economics and positive cash flow as the company is now EBITDA profitable. Bizongo has made its operating model inventory-free, further strengthening the capital efficiency of the business, said a statement.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

troy concludes financing round and partners with Transaction Capital

Germany-based debt collection fintech and eCAPITAL portfolio company troy has partnered with and received an investment from financial services company Transaction Capital. The investment will be used to further expand the position as a customer experience company in receivables management and to promote internationalisation. Transaction Capital will use the fintech’s debt collection platform to open up new market segments in its home markets in South Africa and Australia. The aim of the cooperation is to purchase portfolios of receivables (non-performing loans).
BUSINESS
investing.com

Finch Capital’s annual FinTech predictions for 2022

Today, Finch Capital issued their 2022 predictions (visit predictions report here) for European FinTech. The predictions summarizes and compiles industry data from various databases and research institutions. It also includes the Finch team’s own perspectives on the market, proprietary insights and data based on a decade of investment experience in European FinTech. We believe the following 11 trends will shape 2022.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy