Georgia State

Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 1 day ago
The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) meet the Ball State Cardinals (6-6) Saturday for the TaxAct Camellia Bowl at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia State vs. Ball State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Panthers of Georgia State streak in with three straight wins, and six victories in their last seven games while also going 6-1 ATS across that span. The Under is 5-1 in the past six for GSU.

The Cardinals of Ball State secured bowl eligibility with a 20-3 win against Buffalo in their regular-season finale, snapping a two-game losing skid. Ball State is 1-4 ATS and the Under is 5-0 in its last five games.

Georgia State vs. Ball State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 10:27 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Georgia State -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Ball State +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia State -5.5 (-112) | Ball State +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Georgia State vs. Ball State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Georgia State 27, Ball State 20

Georgia State (-210) will cost you more than two times your potential return, and that’s a little too expensive despite the fact the crowd should be a pro-Panthers crowd with the closer proximity to Atlanta.

Still, PASS, and look to the spread instead.

Play GEORGIA STATE -5.5 (-112) in their fifth-ever bowl game. The Panthers enter as the hotter team with three wins in a row and they picked up a victory in the LendingTree Bowl last season. This is a team that knows how to win.

Ball State is 1-4 ATS in the past five bowl games, and it limps in with just two wins in its last five games overall while going 1-4 ATS.

The UNDER 50.5 (-108) is the play in this bowl game — even though it’s been an Over-fest in postseason games to date.

Ball State cashed the Under in each of its final five games of the regular season, and the Cardinals scored 20 or fewer points in six of their last 11 games. This isn’t a high-octane offense.

The defense of the Panthers was fierce down the stretch, too, allowing 21 or fewer points in six of the final seven games, with the Under going 5-1 in their final six outings.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

