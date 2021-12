Sanjay Puri Architects Designs Stepped Volume with Green Terraces for Prestige University Building in India. Sanjay Puri Architects has designed a new building for the Prestige University in Indore, a stepped massing with green terraces that blends with the landscape. Currently under construction within the 32-acre university campus, the project echoes traditional Indian architecture through its use of red brick and contextual adaptation to the local climate. The morphology creates an outdoor amphitheatre for students and faculty, while the interweaving of indoor and outdoor spaces is meant to foster engagement and social interaction.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO