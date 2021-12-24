ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now use your Tesla as a megaphone to alert pedestrians in real time

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has added a new Megaphone mode in the audio options of the mandated external speakers that are used to raise awareness among pedestrians about a Tesla approaching at low speed. The Megaphone option is in addition to the Boombox mode that was received with the big holiday update last year,...

www.notebookcheck.net

