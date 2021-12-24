ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Postal Service Is Fixable with Help from Congress

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Whether it brings something as special as a handwritten card or something as necessary as medication, the U.S. Postal Service is the only institution capable of going the last mile to reach, serve, and tangibly link every American -- but now it needs our help. In the shadow...

Saving the U.S. Postal Service is not as simple as some lawmakers think | Opinion

The two weeks before Christmas are the United States Postal Service’s busiest days of the year. This year, an increase in e-sales, pandemic package deliveries, and staffing shortages will likely make the crunch even more noticeable for customers awaiting mail. At a time when more people are relying on the Postal Service’s survival and success, it makes sense to pay attention to its precarious position — and what can save it.
U.S. Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement on election mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and NAACP reached a settlement to resolve a 2020 lawsuit over election mail that the Justice Department said would ensure prioritizing delivering ballots in future elections. USPS agreed for the 2022 mid-term congressional election to take the same extraordinary measures used...
U.S. Postal Service workers tackling one busy week

Workers in the U.S. Postal Service view this as the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year. Postal Service Spokeswoman Susan Wright said the final package count for the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day could hit 950 million. Wright noted portions of the U.S. Postmaster General’s ten-year plan are being implemented. “We’ve hired additional seasonal help and full-time career help. We’ve invested in our equipment throughout the country. We have installed 112 new package sorting machines. So, that helps speed the processing for our parcels,” said Wright.
U.S. Postal Service developed, scrapped mobile voting system before 2020 election, Washington Post reports

A new report from The Washington Post reveals the U.S. Postal Service created a system that would allow people to vote on their cell phones before the 2020 election, unbeknownst to other government agencies. Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogage joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss why the Postal Service scrapped the idea and why they developed it in the first place.
Postal Service Supporters Rally to Strengthen USPS, Dump DeJoy

As with so many figures who rose to prominence and power during the Republican Trump Administration, US postmaster general Louis DeJoy has never been shy or subtle about his intentions. Appointed by the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service (USPS) in May 2020, DeJoy wasted no time upon assuming office a month later in seeking to dismantle an already hobbled USPS. He immediately began cutting mail service, removing mail sorting machines, and implementing other policies such as banning overtime and extra trips to deliver mail, all the while dismantling sorting machines and removing neighborhood postal boxes. These were all done during the run up to the 2020 election which was going to see, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of votes cast by mail. While some of these “reforms” were abandoned, the slowdown in mail service continued through the December holidays as DeJoy failed to make sure post offices had adequate staffing to deal with the holiday rush as well as the impact of Covid-19 on the postal workforce.
Some Americans Will Receive $8,000 in Stimulus Checks | Here’s Who Qualifies

The Internal Revenue Service began distributing the sixth round of enhanced Child Tax Credit direct payments in mid-December, but some of those parents may be eligible for an additional $8,000 payment in 2022. American Parents Receive $8,000 in Stimulus Payments. According to a recent article in Diario As en, the...
Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
Here's why you might actually get two stimulus checks in February

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass the bill...
More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
