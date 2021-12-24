The U.S. Postal Service Is Fixable with Help from Congress

As with so many figures who rose to prominence and power during the Republican Trump Administration, US postmaster general Louis DeJoy has never been shy or subtle about his intentions. Appointed by the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service (USPS) in May 2020, DeJoy wasted no time upon assuming office a month later in seeking to dismantle an already hobbled USPS. He immediately began cutting mail service, removing mail sorting machines, and implementing other policies such as banning overtime and extra trips to deliver mail, all the while dismantling sorting machines and removing neighborhood postal boxes. These were all done during the run up to the 2020 election which was going to see, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of votes cast by mail. While some of these “reforms” were abandoned, the slowdown in mail service continued through the December holidays as DeJoy failed to make sure post offices had adequate staffing to deal with the holiday rush as well as the impact of Covid-19 on the postal workforce.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO