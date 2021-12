Most crypto-oriented gaming projects usually run on the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), EOS (EOS) and Tron (TRX). Despite Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance however, a growing number of game developers are now launching on Polygon (MATIC). GensoKishi Online Metaworld is a part of this list, and it’s simple to understand as to why that is. Polygon is a very active network which is quickly developing to scale Ethereum and also be a dependable platform with relatively cheap trade costs. Polygon is extremely scalable, enabling for the deployment of large decentralised applications without compromising privacy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO