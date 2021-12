It’s completely legal for U.S Senators Cynthia Lummis and Pat Toomey to own Bitcoin or crypto-related investments. They just have to disclose it. Does this pose an ethical dilemma? Senators are on the frontlines of policymaking, and the rules around cryptocurrencies are still being written. On the other hand, it’s illogical to think that Senators can’t handle money or have investments. And that’s what cryptocurrencies are. Is there a conflict of interest here? Let’s argue.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO