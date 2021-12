The discussions around the role of women leaders in AI have always piqued the interest of the technology industry. With growing interest in coding for women, companies have become more sensitive in how they embrace inclusivity to close gender gaps in technology leadership roles, especially in AI and machine learning domains. Organizations hire women leaders in AI to bring a balance to overall business outcomes, encouraging young women professionals to take up more coding jobs in an industry that suffers heavily due to a severe lack of skilled workforce and leaders. Today’s predictions series chat features one of the top women leaders in AI who has been encouraging young female professionals to take up challenging AI projects and showcase new-gen career pathways. We have Leah Forkosh Kolben, the co-founder & CTO at cnvrg.io.

