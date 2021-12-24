ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Penguins Forward Refuses To Sign Extension.

Cover picture for the articleIt's not very often that you learn about who's guaranteed to hit free agency this early in the season. However we've learned one Pittsburgh Penguin who won't be back. According to Penguins' insider Dan Kingerski...

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
The hits keep coming for Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese

When they signed him out of Northeastern in March of 2017, Pittsburgh Penguins management suggested Zach Aston-Reese could be a replacement for power forward Patric Hornqvist. Today, he’s looking more like a replacement for forechecking forward Brandon Tanev. Through 28 games, Aston-Reese is tied for fourth in the NHL...
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
