NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in New York state. Of the 267,422 tests administered, 22,478 — or 8.4% — came back positive. Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in the Big Apple. Officials are now ramping up efforts to deal with the surge, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Sunday COVID-19 Press Briefing COVID-19 testing sites have been facing an influx of people over the past few days. From Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, Sunday marked another day of at-home rapid tests...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO