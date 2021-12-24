ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

SI/Fan Nation's Eagle Maven Team Publisher Ed Kracz gives us an insiders look into the Philadelphia Eales, who are looking for their eight straight home game win against the Giants.

Visit Eagle Maven for more information about the New York Giants' Week 16 opponent.

These two teams only saw each other about a month ago. What has been the biggest change, for better or worse, in the Eagles since then?

The Giants are the only team standing between the Eagles and a five-game winning streak. Philadelphia won two games in a row heading into their Nov. 28 matchup in New York and have won two in a row since to position themselves, at 7-7, for a return to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

I’m not sure how much has changed since then. The Eagles will try to run the ball to get to the pass.

Perhaps one thing that may change – and it’s probably a stretch - is the extra motivation Jalen Hurts will have after playing his worst game of the season in the first matchup in which he threw three interceptions and led an offense that had scored 30-plus points in six games this year to only one touchdown.

The running game has rushed for 100+ yards in four of its last six games. Besides the backs themselves, what has been the biggest source behind that surge?

It all starts with the offensive line, which may be the best in the NFL from the starting five through the depth. The Eagles were down to their fifth and sixth guards against Washington last week – Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig after losing Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Driscoll for the season, and rookie Landon Dickerson (COVID list). Yet the run game did not skip a beat, putting up 238 years on the ground against a Washington team that owned the fifth-best run defense in the league.

A lot of credit goes to O-line coach Jeff Stoutland, who may be the best in the business, after developing Jordan Mailata, a former Australian rugby star who never played a down of football into one of the top left tackles in the game.

It's the line that has allowed the Eagles to run for more than 175 yards in seven straight games, which is the longest streak in the NFL since the 1985 Chicago Bears, led by Walter Payton, did it. They have run for more than 200 yards in four of their last five games and five times already this season and own the top-ranked running offense in the NFL.

While Jalen Hurts’ ability to make plays with his legs cannot be overlooked – he leads the team in rushing with 733 yards – they are doing it by committee, with Miles Sanders (709 yards), Jordan Howard (343 in just five games), and, sometimes, rookie Kenny Gainwell (209).

Solder and Shelton have both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to the daily NFL transaction wire, and will not be available to play Sunday.

11 hours ago

Big Blue+

It's a special holiday edition of our weekly mailbag.

17 hours ago

The Giants have reportedly made up their mind as to who will start at quarterback for them Sunday against the Eagles.

Dec 24, 2021

Given Hurts’s success of late, is it no longer a valid assumption to think that making him throw the ball will lead to the easier path to victory in that he’ll make a mistake?

The Giants did a nice job confusing Hurts in their first game, playing seven in pass defense and giving him some looks he hadn’t seen. I still think the best way to beat the Eagles is to make Hurts throw the ball, something he hasn’t been consistent with thus far in his career.

However, his ability to run was taken away during the previous game between the two teams after he suffered an ankle sprain midway through. An ankle sprain caused Hurts to miss the following week’s game against the Jets. The injury didn’t affect him in his return after 23 days vs. Washington, but he didn’t seem to run as much as usual.

What has Jason Kelce meant to this Eagles team? Kelce will make his 120th straight start when these two teams meet on Sunday. He has missed just a handful of snaps due to in-game injury this season. He came out against the Giants in the first matchup this year, but after leaving in the first half, he came back midway through the second half.

At 34, he is the anchor of this team’s O-line, was just named to his third straight Pro Bowl and fifth overall, and is the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nomination.

There are whispers that he may retire at the end of this season, and the clock will begin to tick toward what should eventually be a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. When his retirement does happen, it will be a big loss for this franchise as it tries to find his replacement.

How much do you anticipate the Eagles changing things against the Giants since they recently saw each other?

As Joe Judge pointed out on a conference call during the week, you can’t just Xerox the same script, so I would expect the Eagles to do some things differently. That will likely be finding a way to get tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie WR DeVonta Smith more involved. Smith had just two catches for 22 yards, and Goedert only one catch for zero yards.

It will be interesting to see how the offense runs if Nick Sirianni cannot be on the sidelines after entering COVID protocols on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will call the plays if Sirianni cannot return.

Comments / 0

Related
GiantsCountry

Jaylon Smith Feeling at Home with Giants

For some, being signed to a new football team on a Friday only to be put out on the field 48 hours later might be beyond overwhelming. But not to linebacker Jaylon Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick who found himself in that very same scenario when he was just finishing up a workout in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana only to find he had a call from his agent saying the Giants wanted him to hop a plane stat to sign with them.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Weekend Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. From Arthur K - Some of the Giants' injuries this...
NFL
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley supports Joe Judge, wants to stay in New York

Saquon Barkley wants to be there when the New York Giants get back on a winning track. The 24-year-old running back has seen plenty of losses since the Giants drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, but he doesn’t want to go anywhere else despite speculation about his future in New York.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Devonta Smith
insidetheiggles.com

5 biggest zeroes on the Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2021

If only the stars on the Philadelphia Eagles roster could step up. In professional football and on each of its 32 individual franchises, the Philadelphia Eagles included, regardless of what team we’re discussing, there have always been three types of players. Historically, there are the guys who may not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#Si Fan Nation#Eagle Maven Team#The New York Giants#Covid#Australian
GiantsCountry

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

The Giants have a chance to break a couple of lengthy streaks this weekend against the Eagles. The first would be to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles in games played at Lincoln Financial Field. You'd have to go back to the primes of head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning (2007-08) for the last time the Giants won a game on the Eagles home turf, a place that has been a house of horrors for them.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Giants inactives, with analysis

Heading into Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team, though they'll be playing on a short week after the NFL needlessly postponed their Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Conversely, the New York Giants have a slew of players on injured reserve, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as some players on the COVID list.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

Three players--offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck) and receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) --have been declared out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Eagles. Johnson is a new addition to the team's injury report. He apparently tweaked his hamstring on Friday. Four players, including the three...
NFL
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 Game Preview

The Eagles will be at home once again to take on a struggling New York Giants team. The Giants are really playing for pride at this point as they have a 4-10 record and are out of the playoff race. Philadelphia on the other hand, is playing for an NFC Wildcard spot. Every game till the end of the season is basically playoff game for the Eagles since the NFC Wildcard race is so close. The Eagles are nine and a half point favorites in this game which makes sense because they have won four out of their last five games. This article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 game against the New York Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

Nate Solder, Danny Shelton Out of Giants Week 16 Game at Philadelphia

Giants starting right tackle Nate Solder and reserve interior defensive lineman Danny Shelton have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to the NFL's daily transaction wire. Both players will not be available for the Giants' Week 16 game against the Eagles. Solder's absence should open the door for second-year...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
762
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy