I didn’t know this until two years ago, when I met him. I had never heard the name Ken Kragen, as you may not have, and thus was ignorant about how much musical joy the guy had brought into my life, and yours, and the lives of millions of other people from Hartford to Hanoi. Kragen, who died last week at age 85, was no singer, no virtuoso of any instrument. He possessed a different kind of genius, a genius he was born with and later nourished at Harvard Business School, and which he employed to great good over a lifetime in the go-go music business primarily of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO