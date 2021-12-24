ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Songs About Santa Claus

By Jacob Uitti
More than a gift-wrapped box or a tall green tree, Santa Claus is the unquestioned symbol of both Christmas and the holidays season. The white-haired, red robe-wearing jolly old man, as the story goes, brings gifts to children all over the world in one night. Packing everything up in his sleigh, he hops from roof to roof, chimney to chimney, delivering the goodies.

So, we here at American Songwriter Magazine thought, why not celebrate the good ol’ guy who has done so much for us? I still remember that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figure I got when I was seven, and gosh was I grateful! So, here’s to you Santa, we’re sure you’ll love at least nine of these songs!

Dolly Parton, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby”

The Beach Boys, “Little Saint Nick”

The Beach Boys, “Santa’s Beard”

Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”

Clarence Carter, “Back Door Santa”

Marty Stuart, “Even Santa Claus Gets The Blues”

Gene Autry, “Here Comes Santa Claus”

Kristin Chenoweth, “Santa, I’ve Got a Bone to Pick With You!”

“Kidnap the Sandy Claws” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

