11-Year-Old Drum Prodigy Nandi Bushell Covers Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”

Eleven-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell released a cover of herself drumming to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” just days before Christmas. Bushell, who gained attention after challenging the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl to drum off on social media, added her own epic solo over the song, rather than just do a standard cover, as she has in the past.

Bushell took to Twitter to share her cover saying, “I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!! #happier #happierthanever #billieeilish #billie #billieeilishfanpage #finneas.”

If the way to Carnegie Hall is paved with practice, practice, practice, then Bushell will likely own the place by the time she’s done.

Earlier this year, the young artist enjoyed an on-stage performance with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. More recently, she released a video covering Tool’s song, “Forty-Six & 2.”

Bushell dropped that rendition on social media, writing on Twitter, “Forty Six & 2 by @Tool – This really was the most challenging drum cover I have done, so far! Lots and lots of complex timing changes and difficult patterns, its really fast in parts, and its really long song too! FULL COVER: https://youtu.be/lKGoK5AuEz0“

The work earned her praise from online followers, including Tool’s guitarist Adam Jones, who replied to Bushell’s tweet, writing, “~ Killer. Nice job kid.”

In 2020, Bushell challenged Foo Fighters drummer, Dave Grohl, to a drum-off. Not long after, the two met on video chat. Bushell, who has also drawn the attention of other big-name drummers like Questlove, covered the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” on stage with the band this year.

Grohl, who jokingly calls Bushell his “arch-nemesis” because of her blatant internet call out, showed obvious love and reverence (as did the on-looking crowd) for the young drummer, who has already achieved fame amongst many music fans.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” said Grohl, “would you please welcome the most badass drummer in the world, my new friend, Nandi!”

Bushell later posted the video on Twitter saying, “It happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Thank you so much @foofighters!!! I had the best night ever jamming with you at @TheForum! Thank you so much Mr. Grohl and Taylor! #foofighters – Full Video here: https://youtu.be/fyvwLAPNfXY (My Daddy was screaming a lot in the video it took)”

