Macklemore Shares Live Video For “Next Year” Shot in Downtown Seattle

By Jacob Uitti
 1 day ago
Seattle-born rapper Macklemore released a new live video for his hit single “Next Year,” on Thursday (December 23). The studio version of the song, produced by longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis, has already garnered millions of views on YouTube.

But now, after a performance of “Next Year” atop Pike Place Market on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Macklemore (born Ben Haggerty) has shared a live video performed in the downtown Emerald City neighborhood known as Pioneer Square.

Check out the video, which features The Blue Thunder Drum Line and the Sounders FC Band Sound Wave and many Christmas lights, below. The song, which is all about the positivity on the horizon, features vocalist Windsor singing the sticky hook.

I’m still an optimist, yeah

I got a lot to live on time

Ain’t foolin ‘that shit’

‘Cause next year’s gonna be better than, better than (go)

Next years gonna be better than this year (woo)

Next years gonna be better than this’ cause

New Year’s Eve comin ‘with a fresh kiss and

Next years gonna be better than thi

s

released the studio version of “Next Year” earlier this year, marking the first collaboration between Macklemore and his longtime musical partner, Grammy-winning producer, Ryan Lewis, in five years.

The duo, of course, won several awards for their 2012 album The Heist, which featured the hit “Thrift Shop.” But they haven’t worked together much publicly since the album’s follow-up, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.

The rapper posted about their re-connection on Instagram, saying, “After 3 years of not talking… I ran into Ryan at the store. NEXT YEAR TONIGHT 9 PM PST.”

Additionally, Macklemore cut the proverbial ribbon on a new 14,000-square-foot space for his new golf apparel clothing brand, Bogey Boys—retail store, putting green and basement thrift shops (appropriate from the “Thrift Shop” emcee).

The new store, which comes equipped with a 1980s golf cart as part of its sign, is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the musician’s hometown of Seattle, next to the city’s historic Elliott Bay Book Co. The store’s first floor includes the clothing line and putting greens and its basement holds the thrift stores, reports The Puget Sound Business Journal.

“There’s a lot of work that I’m excited to do in the future with Bogey Boys and helping to diversify the game and push who gets to play golf and how affordable it is and who gets a pair of clubs,” Macklemore said.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

American Songwriter

Super Rare Jeff Buckley Live Session Unearthed

In a surprise move ahead of the holidays, KEXP DJ Marco Collins unearthed a nearly 30-minute live set on Thursday (December 23) by acclaimed singer Jeff Buckley—recorded more than 27 years ago. The set landed on YouTube not long after Collins dropped the music on his show’s set on...
American Songwriter

Revisiting the Meaning of the Eagles’ Hotel California as We Head Into 2022

We live in strange times. Consumer goods are flying off the shelves faster than ever, yet an entire generation of young people are stricken with anxiety and depression. While Elon Musk is the richest person in the history of the world, so many are struggling to just barely get by. And while the stock market hits all-time highs, small businesses are shutting down left and right.
American Songwriter

Big Name Musicians Wish Fans and Followers a Merry Christmas

Today is a day of generosity, family time, watching movies, opening presents and… Twitter!. Well, if only just to see what some of our favorite musicians had to say when it comes to wishing happy holidays to their fans. Below are some of our favorite tweets from those festive songwriters we’ve written about and followed all year.
American Songwriter

Songwriters Allison Russell, Charo, Chris Ballew, and More Share Musical Christmastime Traditions

Ever wonder what some of your favorite musicians’ holiday traditions are?. That’s why we reached out to a number of those amazing, heartfelt songwriters we adore to get a little window into how they celebrate the holidays. Whether it be caroling around the fireplace or baking cookies for the family, we wanted to see what folks like Allison Russell, Charo, Big Freedia, and Chris Ballew might do around the 25th of December.
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano

Earlier this month, American Songwriter had the delight of catching up with famed singer, José Feliciano. (Check out the full interview here.) But for the purposes of this piece, we’re going to hone in on one aspect of that conversation and add some good ol’ fashion research to it. In other words, we’re going Behind The Song Lyrics and talking about Feliciano’s timeless composition, “Feliz Navidad.
American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Reaches Epic 3 Billion Streams

For a song that barely made it on Ed Sheeran’s third studio album, ÷ (Divide), “Shape of You” has reached a first-ever milestone in streaming. The lead single off Sheeran’s 2017 release has become the first song to ever reach three billion streams on Spotify. The milestone makes Sheeran the first artist on Spotify to have a song surpass this number of streams.
American Songwriter

Leap of Faith: How Abby Anderson Walked Away From a Record Deal and Found Success Being Herself

Since Abby Anderson was just a kid, she wanted to be a performer. Now, at 24 years old, she’s making that dream a reality in the music mecca of Nashville, Tennessee. First hitting the scene in the 2010s with a wholesome style and sound, her 2018 single “Make Him Wait” became a small hit, garnering millions of streams on Spotify. After that, she released her debut EP I’m Good and went on a whirlwind media tour which included television appearances, opening slots on major tours, appearances on “Best Of” lists, and more. In short, it appeared as if she had “made it,” and her dreams were becoming a reality.
American Songwriter

The Unequivocal 31 Best Music Videos of 2021

Thankfully, no matter what else happened for you personally or the world at large, there was good music unleashed unto listeners far and wide. Of course, that also means there were also standout music videos this year. Here American Songwriter wanted to celebrate our favorites, from Jon Batiste to Fleet...
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Six Tips to Get You Organized (Especially During the Holiday)

It’s the holiday season which means either you’re the busiest you’ve been all year, and/or you’re forgetting to do some things you need to do. For me, it’s the busiest I’ve been all year because, on top of writing last-minute briefs, scheduled co-writes, and my coaching business, I’m moving to Nashville. During this process, there are SO MANY BOXES in my life. So I’m here filling physical boxes as well as ticking off the boxes on my to-do list.
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Blackstar Carry-On Folding Piano 49

When you are songwriting, traveling, or making music on the go, portability is the name of the game. I was intrigued when I received the press release on the new Carry-On Folding Piano 49 by Blackstar. Similar products have been aimed at beginners or children and weren’t designed for more experienced players who have higher demands from their instruments. Not the case with this product. After I charged up the rechargeable battery with the included USB cable it was time to test out some sounds. Although the stereo speakers are small, they sound great and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack for silent practice or routing it to an amp or PA system. The Carry-On Folding Piano 49 has 128 built-in sounds, 128 different accompaniments, 6 different metronomes, and 30 demo songs in its memory. It is MIDI capable and can be utilized as a controller or standalone keyboard. The battery holds a charge for 8 hours and a sustain pedal is included.
American Songwriter

7 New Christmas Songs Written for 2021

In a world of “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells” and “White Christmas,” there are still original contemporary songs penetrating the yearly yuletide playlist. Traditionally, many of the more lasting Christmas classics have leaned more into the pop category, and in 2021 there was no shortage of artists coming forth with new songs for the holiday season—Elton John and Ed Sheeran, Billy Idol, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas and more—and some lyrics also reflecting the uncertainties around the past year and the pandemic.
American Songwriter

