How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Finding ways to relax and stay entertained is important, and one of the best ways to do so is with a good movie or TV show. Luckily, there are tons of great streaming services out there that make watching your favorite movies and TV shows instant and easy. However, when it seems like there is an endless amount of streaming platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which one will best meet your needs. Each platform manages to simultaneously seem so similar, yet so different from the next. If you're wondering how Prime Video stacks up in the world of streaming, we've thoroughly evaluated the perks of the service so you can decide whether it's the best platform for you.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO