Movies

How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a feel-good holiday movie to enjoy this weekend, you’re in luck. Get cozy with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy a new lighthearted Christmas flick, “Hot Chocolate Holiday.” The new film premieres live on Lifetime on Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch...

lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
People

The Secret Benefits of a Prime Video Subscription You'll Want to Know

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Finding ways to relax and stay entertained is important, and one of the best ways to do so is with a good movie or TV show. Luckily, there are tons of great streaming services out there that make watching your favorite movies and TV shows instant and easy. However, when it seems like there is an endless amount of streaming platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which one will best meet your needs. Each platform manages to simultaneously seem so similar, yet so different from the next. If you're wondering how Prime Video stacks up in the world of streaming, we've thoroughly evaluated the perks of the service so you can decide whether it's the best platform for you.
Colette
Philo
The Windows Club

How to activate AMC on Android TV, Roku, Android, iOS phones, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox

AMC is one of the most loved services for movie lovers. It is available on multiple platforms. But in order to use the service, you need to activate AMC on your device. Although, getting started with AMC is almost similar for all the platforms, there are some variations that can confuse the user. Therefore, we created a guide to activate AMC on Android TV, Roku, Android & iOS phones, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox.
iclarified.com

2021 Apple TV HD With New Siri Remote On Sale for $124.98 [Deal]

The 2021 Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote is on sale for $124.98 today. That's $24.02 off its list price of $149 and the lowest price ever. Apple TV HD brings the best shows, movies, live sport and access to your favourite Apple services. Enjoy content from services like Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+, as well as live channels from YouTube TV. And use the Siri Remote (2nd generation) to control it all.
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV Reaches Deal To Bring Back Disney-Owned Channels Including ESPN, Disney Channel, & ABC

After one day of being dark, YouTube TV and Disney have reached a deal which will see more than 17 Disney-owned channels, including local ABC affiliates, Disney Channel, and ESPN return to the service. YouTube TV says they will maintain their $64.99 price with all channels remaining as part of the base tier, while giving all members a $15 credit as a result of the carriage dispute.
iphonelife.com

Can I Watch Apple TV on Roku (Including Apple TV Plus)?

Many Roku users have wondered if they can enjoy Apple TV and Apple TV Plus on their Roku devices. Most newer Roku media players are compatible with the Apple TV app so that you can easily set it up and start watching. Here’s how to do it. How to...
thestreamable.com

Hulu Live TV Raises Prices by $5 Tomorrow - What You Need to Know

Tomorrow, Hulu + Live TV’s price will go up by $5, costing customers $69.99/month. In addition, the Live TV Streaming Service will now include access to Disney+ and ESPN+, a value of $15. Hulu Live TV subscribers will continue having access to Hulu’s SVOD plan with the live service.
thestreamable.com

How to Stream ‘Encanto’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a movie the whole family can enjoy this holiday season, Disney’s “Encanto” is now available to stream just 30 days after it hit theaters. Just in time for Christmas, the family-friendly movie is now available with a a subscription to Disney+ at no extra charge.
thestreamable.com

How to Get Free Trial of HBO Max to Stream The Matrix 4

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth Matrix film, is hitting theaters of December 22nd, but you will be able to stream it on HBO Max, the exact same day. But for those that thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through Hulu.
thestreamable.com

Last Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts: Give a Streaming Service Subscription

Gift subscriptions are a solid present idea or a great stocking stuffer for any streamer. With a myriad of services, it’s impossible not to find something your loved one won’t enjoy, especially if they want to stay on top of trending movies and shows. Whatever their tastes and...
thestreamable.com

Streaming Headlines, Including ‘Severance’ and ‘Free Guy’

Apple TV+’s “Severance” will launch Feb. 18, 2022. Ben Stiller (“Tropic Thunder”) directs the nine-episode haunting series. New shows will follow each Friday. In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a surgical procedure, which divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The procedure is irreversible.
thestreamable.com

Best Christmas Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More

As Christmas draws near, it’s time to grab a cup of cinematic cheer. The Streamable combed through each streaming service to find the best Christmas classics. We cross-referenced each film against the IMDb rating to find the most popular choices. From slapstick comedy to heartwarming drama to kid-concentrated animated mayhem, we’ve got something for everyone here. Happy streaming!
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $0.99 a Month (Up to 90% OFF) Through Prime Video

Get ready to stick some new streamers in your stocking! Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Christmas. For a limited time, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 90% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).
