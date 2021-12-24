ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh tests positive for COVID-19

By Ben Kenney
 1 day ago
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will not travel to Las Vegas for the Badgers bowl game, according to a release from the athletic department.

Wisconsin is still set to face Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 30, though it is a situation worth monitoring with what is currently going on in the sport.

Here is what McIntosh said in the press release:

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”

